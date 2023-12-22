HomeLifestyle

The Best Of Bridal Bliss: Our Favorite Images Of Black Love In 2023

For weddings in the post-COVID era, whether people had hundreds of guests or a handful, Black love was celebrated in big, bold and beautiful ways.
The Best Of Bridal Bliss: Our Favorite Images Of Black Love In 2023
REEM Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Black love went around the world and back in magical ways this year. Portugal. The Caribbean. Houston. It wasn’t just one day in some cases. There was a celebration that was a week long. And no longer are people just having a wedding and reception. After the party is the after-party! (And you know that calls for an outfit change or two — or three!) Black love is being celebrated differently, and in a post-COVID world, it’s a bigger fête than before, whether there are over 600 guests or just the bride, groom and a couple of friends and it’s huge in spirit. We covered nuptials of all kinds this year and they were all special. Check out some of the photos from those weddings that still stick with us, the best of Bridal Bliss coverage for the year 2023. Here’s to more love, more life and more celebrations in 2024!

TOPICS: 