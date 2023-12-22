The Best Of Bridal Bliss: Our Favorite Images Of Black Love In 2023

REEM Photography

Black love went around the world and back in magical ways this year. Portugal. The Caribbean. Houston. It wasn’t just one day in some cases. There was a celebration that was a week long. And no longer are people just having a wedding and reception. After the party is the after-party! (And you know that calls for an outfit change or two — or three!) Black love is being celebrated differently, and in a post-COVID world, it’s a bigger fête than before, whether there are over 600 guests or just the bride, groom and a couple of friends and it’s huge in spirit. We covered nuptials of all kinds this year and they were all special. Check out some of the photos from those weddings that still stick with us, the best of Bridal Bliss coverage for the year 2023. Here’s to more love, more life and more celebrations in 2024!

01 01 Rayna and Jessie The couple’s theme was “Black excellence,” and they leaned on the actual color to bring that to life, including during their gorgeous ceremony. “Black excellence. I told my wedding team [Elle Audrey Events], ‘I can’t necessarily tell you how I want it to look, but I can tell you how I want it to feel.’ I wanted it to feel romantic, thoughtful, and luxurious. I wanted our guests to feel cared for and taken care of.”

02 02 Darnesha and Jabare Nothing celebrates Black love more than honoring the tradition of jumping the broom. These two were captured catching air hand in hand. @rtwphotography_

03 03 Ashley and JR The kiss was sweet enough, but sharing it in front of this colorful backdrop made it even sweeter. Wanderlust Creatives

04 04 Kelley and Moreno This kiss between the journalist and her new hubby reminded of us a stunning magazine spread because it was just so regal. Mood Photo & Video

05 05 Cindy and Keith This beautiful couple may have had the smallest wedding of all the ones we covered this year, but they brought big personality to their wedding portraits, with nature as their backdrop. Phylicia Willis

06 06 Lori and Che Because a kiss at the altar is never enough, Lori and Che set off fireworks in the daytime as they headed back down the aisle as husband and wife. REEM Photography

07 07 Aiesha and Stalley You can see the adoration in the eyes of the rapper and his longtime love, who are photographed after their Nikah ceremony. Shamell Mason

08 08 Brittany and Daniel We can’t get enough of a fun introduction. What better way to present yourself as Mr. and Mrs. than with a dip? Wanderlust Creatives

09 09 Makki and Yonatan Talk about the backdrop to end all backdrops. This couple’s celebration in Greece was the ultimate destination wedding. Stanlo Photography

10 10 Jean and Randall While partying in Portugal after a beautiful day of becoming husband and wife, the actor and his bride shared a sweet moment on the dance floor. Monhand Mathurin

11 11 Debbie and Chris In the calm before a fabulous storm, this couple was photographed as they prepared to blow each other away with their first look. Stanlo Photography

12 12 Sevetri and Aulston There were too many lovely images from this couple’s wedding in New Orleans, but we love a good weeping willow tree, which screams NOLA, and a gorgeous couple, like Sevetri and Aulston. Iris Mannings

13 13 Simone and Denzel No one trains harder than an Olympic gold medalist. As Simone Manuel proved at her reception, no one parties harder, too! Pharris Photos

14 14 Chiney and Raphael There were too many fabulous outfits to keep up with as part of WNBA star and ESPN basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike’s wedding week. One of our absolute favorite looks is this traditional ensemble, accessorized with bright smiles (and a fan with their names on it!). Stanlo Photography

15 15 Tomika and Michael Nature can be the best wedding decor. This was proven at the nuptials for this couple, who took their official portraits in front of a beautiful setting sun. Ricardo Walker

16 16 Vanessa and Kevin The couple share a beautiful moment inside an equally beautiful setting, a cove, after saying “I do” in Mexico. Pixan Photography

17 17 Charity and DeShaun A floral dream! That’s what the photos looked like from the nuptials of this beautiful influencer and her former NFL baller beau. Stanlo Photography

18 18 Mary Ann and Ofuje Everything about this image is beautiful. The kiss on the hand. The decor. The dress. The light on their gorgeous skin. We stan! Tunji Studio