The Best Of Bridal Bliss: Our Favorite Images Of Black Love In 2023

Black love went around the world and back in magical ways this year. Portugal. The Caribbean. Houston. It wasn’t just one day in some cases. There was a celebration that was a week long. And no longer are people just having a wedding and reception. After the party is the after-party! (And you know that calls for an outfit change or two — or three!) Black love is being celebrated differently, and in a post-COVID world, it’s a bigger fête than before, whether there are over 600 guests or just the bride, groom and a couple of friends and it’s huge in spirit. We covered nuptials of all kinds this year and they were all special. Check out some of the photos from those weddings that still stick with us, the best of Bridal Bliss coverage for the year 2023. Here’s to more love, more life and more celebrations in 2024!
The couple’s theme was “Black excellence,” and they leaned on the actual color to bring that to life, including during their gorgeous ceremony.
Nothing celebrates Black love more than honoring the tradition of jumping the broom. These two were captured catching air hand in hand.
The kiss was sweet enough, but sharing it in front of this colorful backdrop made it even sweeter.
This kiss between the journalist and her new hubby reminded of us a stunning magazine spread because it was just so regal.
This beautiful couple may have had the smallest wedding of all the ones we covered this year, but they brought big personality to their wedding portraits, with nature as their backdrop.
Because a kiss at the altar is never enough, Lori and Che set off fireworks in the daytime as they headed back down the aisle as husband and wife.
You can see the adoration in the eyes of the rapper and his longtime love, who are photographed after their Nikah ceremony.
We can’t get enough of a fun introduction. What better way to present yourself as Mr. and Mrs. than with a dip?
Talk about the backdrop to end all backdrops. This couple’s celebration in Greece was the ultimate destination wedding.
While partying in Portugal after a beautiful day of becoming husband and wife, the actor and his bride shared a sweet moment on the dance floor.
In the calm before a fabulous storm, this couple was photographed as they prepared to blow each other away with their first look.
There were too many lovely images from this couple’s wedding in New Orleans, but we love a good weeping willow tree, which screams NOLA, and a gorgeous couple, like Sevetri and Aulston.
No one trains harder than an Olympic gold medalist. As Simone Manuel proved at her reception, no one parties harder, too!
There were too many fabulous outfits to keep up with as part of WNBA star and ESPN basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike’s wedding week. One of our absolute favorite looks is this traditional ensemble, accessorized with bright smiles (and a fan with their names on it!).
Nature can be the best wedding decor. This was proven at the nuptials for this couple, who took their official portraits in front of a beautiful setting sun.
The couple share a beautiful moment inside an equally beautiful setting, a cove, after saying “I do” in Mexico.
A floral dream! That’s what the photos looked like from the nuptials of this beautiful influencer and her former NFL baller beau.
Everything about this image is beautiful. The kiss on the hand. The decor. The dress. The light on their gorgeous skin. We stan!
The uber successful entrepreneurs brought all of the who’s who of Atlanta out for their very pink, very beautiful nuptials. But this moment with just the two of them showing love to one another stands out the most.