Bridal Bliss: Mary-Ann And Ofuje Celebrated Their Love — And Their Culture — With A Big Bash In Baltimore

The celebration included multiple gowns, Nigerian hors d'oeuvres, stunning sunset-inspired decor and a money dance that left the floor covered in dollars.
By Victoria Uwumarogie

When Mary-Ann and Ofuje first crossed paths, they were connecting to celebrate their shared culture. The year was 2019 and they were guests at the 28th Annual Edo National Association Worldwide (ENAW) Convention in Washington, D.C. For those unfamiliar, the Edo people, also known as the Bini, are a group found in Southern Nigeria. Ofuje was part of the planning committee to put together events for the young adults, and he helped bring to life a mixer on the convention’s opening night that his future wife would end up attending.

“During the mixer, we engaged in conversation and quickly realized that we were connected in multiple ways,” Mary-Ann recalls to ESSENCE. “It was a déjà vu moment. We both felt like we’d known each other forever.”

Following the convention, the two remained in touch, soon realizing they’d found something special in one another. “I knew Mary-Ann was the one because she brought me peace and joy,” Ofuje says. “Talking to her was a breath of fresh air and I couldn’t stop thinking about her.”

“I knew Ofuje was the one because we were in sync,” she adds. “Our connection was magical.”

A little over a year after they first met, or 413 days to be specific, Ofuje asked Mary-Ann for her hand in marriage. He did so in Las Vegas at The Strat, the second tallest building in the Western hemisphere, on a warm fall night surrounded by an endless sea of lights. It would be the first time, but not the last, that the two would be surrounded by bright lights and great pomp to honor their love.

The second time was on June 4, 2022, when the pair became Mr. and Mrs. Daniyan, marrying at the Renaissance Hotel in Maryland. The celebration included multiple gowns, stunning sunset-inspired decor, a display of the beauty of their culture of course, and a chance to celebrate their union with the people most behind it.

“I really enjoyed every single moment,” says Mary-Ann. “However, my fondest memory was dancing with family and friends. It was amazing interacting with everyone and sharing our special day with them. We truly felt the love and support.”

Check out the gorgeous images from their special day and learn more about their planning process in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

