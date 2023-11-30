Bridal Bliss: With Ceremonies At City Hall And A Mosque, Aiesha And Rapper Stalley’s Wedding Was An ‘All-Day Celebration’

Shamell Mason

November 4, 2008 was a day for the books, not only because Barack Obama was elected the first Black president of the United States, but also because Aiesha and Stalley met. It was the same year the rapper from Ohio made his mixtape debut with Goin Ape.

“He came into my job as I was heading out the door from my day shift, bartending, on my way to vote for Obama when some mutual friends quickly introduced us,” she recalls to ESSENCE. “I didn’t see him again until several months later on the subway when I realized how handsome he is. I paused, waved and stared. He stared back and waved.”

After running into each other in passing previously, when the two crossed paths again, she felt compelled to show the MC how handsome she really thought he was. “We connected again at a party when I walked in and kissed him,” Aiesha says. “I have no idea why I did that within two minutes of walking into the building, but I’m glad I did.”

While she isn’t sure if it was after that kiss at the party or following their first date that she realized she’d found her person, for Stalley, it was back when they exchanged stares and waves on the subway. “

“I knew Aiesha was the one when she reached back for me as I was getting on the train she was getting off of the second time I laid eyes on her,” he recalls. “And when I saw her again at the party she kissed me and I knew for sure she would one day be my wife and we would have a daughter.”

“I agree,” adds Aiesha. “We talked about having a daughter with his eyes on our first date!”

Eight years after they first met each other on election day (and as Obama’s term prepared for its end), Stalley decided to pop the question on Valentine’s Day 2016. While he had planned to pop the question in a big, very public way initially, things didn’t pan out as hoped due to a timing snafu. So, he got creative.

“I ended up doing something different on the fly and it involved our daughter because she is such an important part of our lives,” he says. “I had my daughter walk the ring out to Aiesha while I followed behind her to ask Aiesha if she would marry me and be mine for a lifetime. Storybook.”

Seven years later, the couple tied the knot on Nov. 8, 2023. And just as the proposal was simple and sweet, so were the nuptials, despite the fact that there were two in one day. They wed at City Hill in NYC and also had a Nikah ceremony in Brooklyn, which unites a Muslim man and woman in holy matrimony, at Dawood Mosque. “Later that night, we had a toast with around 20 friends at Las’ Lap in the Lower East Side. So, it was an all-day celebration,” says Aiesha. And an all-day celebration, if you didn’t know, requires an outfit change. Make that three.

Aiesha was dressed by her friend, well-known celebrity stylist Jason Rembert, in a Marchesa gown for the wedding at City Hall, in an abaya gifted to her by a friend from a Dubai boutique, and a feathered LAPOINTE blazer and pants for the dinner – all white everything.

“I am very fortunate to have had my good friend Jason Rembert act as my stylist for the day. I’m extremely thankful,” she says of Rembert, who has styled the likes of Issa Rae and Mary J. Blige among many others. “It felt full circle since he’s been a friend to us from the beginning, and is my daughter’s god dad.”

Stalley also had a stylist for the occasion, Kofi Richmond, who dressed him in Paul Smith suits, including the sharp velvet look worn at the courthouse and mosque. Their daughter was by their side, the one they talked about on their first date, to cheer on their love. And as for that enduring love, a story that began more than 15 years ago, they say they’re looking forward to making even more wonderful memories together in this next chapter, now as husband and wife.

Check out the sweet images from their special day, and the top-notch style, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 Daddy-Daughter Moment Stalley is seen putting the final touches on his look, a velvet Paul Smith suit, with help from the couple’s daughter. She also helped her mom with her looks for the day. “It was soothing,” Aiesha says of having their teenage daughter present, “and I could tell she enjoyed it just as much as we did. We are a family of introverts, so I love that it was just us and she helped me get ready. She is mature enough to have this memory forever.” Shamell Mason

02 Meet the Myricks! The couple were all smiles as they exited the courthouse as husband and wife. Shamell Mason

03 Just the Three of Us The gorgeous family snapped a photo in City Hall. Their daughter matched Stalley, not only in wearing Black, but also by opting to wear Jordan 1s on her feet. Shamell Mason

04 Serving Looks For this special moment, Stalley, styled by Kofi Richmond, wore a Paul Smith velvet suit and Fragment Jordan 1s. As for Aiesha, Jason Rembert styled her in “a Marchesa gown, and I wore Stuart Weitzman booties and earrings from Mango. I thought it was perfect for the cool weather.” Shamell Mason

05 The Nikah Ceremony The couple are photographed after their Nikah ceremony, which took place at the Dawood Mosque in Brooklyn. For that occasion, she wore a white abaya gifted to her by a friend named Bebe Lewiz who picked it up in Dubai and flew into NYC to give it to Aiesha – with her flight landing on the wedding day! As for Stalley, he stayed true to his velvet suit and Jordans, adding a kufi and ring bought from a street market in Palestine. Shamell Mason

06 A Family Affair The Myricks are pictured with friend Bebe Lewiz, who as previously mentioned, came in clutch with Aiesha’s look for the day. (Note: the bride traded in her booties for Nikes, wearing the Vomero style.) Shamell Mason

07 The Mr. and Mrs. “So far, I like saying ‘my husband,’ and being called ‘my wife’—it’s very exciting to say,” says Aiesha of married life so far. Shamell Mason

08 Issa Party After having only their daughter and a friend at their courthouse and mosque ceremonies (and photographer Shamell Mason of course), they met up with a much larger group of friends to celebrate their union. They did so at Las’ Lap on the Lower East Side, which is co-owned by Scott Williams, a longtime friend of Stalley’s. Courtesy of the Myricks

09 A Third ‘Fit For the dinner at Las’ Lap, the newlyweds both switched it up. Stalley wore a Paul Smith tuxedo jacket and RRL tuxedo pants, but kept on his favorite Fragment Js. Aiesha showed all the way out in a LAPOINTE satin feather blazer and pants, but kept it cozy in her Nike Vomero sneakers. Courtesy of the Myricks

10 Small Details The couple’s wedding song was “Tears in Your Eyes” by Majid Jordan. And the order of celebrations was the courthouse at 1 p.m., the Nikah ceremony at 3:30 p.m., and the toast at 8 p.m. Shamell Mason

11 Future Plans When it comes to what they’re most excited about for the future, for Aiesha, it’s celebrating their anniversaries and “creating more memories with my handsome husband. Also, staying present and just enjoying life.” As for Stalley, he too is looking forward to new memories as well as “experiences with my beautiful wife and family and to share many more healthy and blessed years together. I want to be the best husband and father I can possibly be for my family and have all things I’ve always dreamed of that I didn’t grow up with.” Shamell Mason

Courthouse and mosque images taken by Shamell Mason.

Styling provided by Jason Rembert and Kofi Richmond