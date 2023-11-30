Home

Bridal Bliss: With Ceremonies At City Hall And A Mosque, Aiesha And Rapper Stalley's Wedding Was An 'All-Day Celebration'

Those two events, along with a toast with friends on New York's Lower East Side, required three stunning outfit changes for the bride.
Shamell Mason
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

November 4, 2008 was a day for the books, not only because Barack Obama was elected the first Black president of the United States, but also because Aiesha and Stalley met. It was the same year the rapper from Ohio made his mixtape debut with Goin Ape.

“He came into my job as I was heading out the door from my day shift, bartending, on my way to vote for Obama when some mutual friends quickly introduced us,” she recalls to ESSENCE. “I didn’t see him again until several months later on the subway when I realized how handsome he is. I paused, waved and stared. He stared back and waved.”

After running into each other in passing previously, when the two crossed paths again, she felt compelled to show the MC how handsome she really thought he was. “We connected again at a party when I walked in and kissed him,” Aiesha says. “I have no idea why I did that within two minutes of walking into the building, but I’m glad I did.”

While she isn’t sure if it was after that kiss at the party or following their first date that she realized she’d found her person, for Stalley, it was back when they exchanged stares and waves on the subway. “

“I knew Aiesha was the one when she reached back for me as I was getting on the train she was getting off of the second time I laid eyes on her,” he recalls. “And when I saw her again at the party she kissed me and I knew for sure she would one day be my wife and we would have a daughter.”

“I agree,” adds Aiesha. “We talked about having a daughter with his eyes on our first date!”

Eight years after they first met each other on election day (and as Obama’s term prepared for its end), Stalley decided to pop the question on Valentine’s Day 2016. While he had planned to pop the question in a big, very public way initially, things didn’t pan out as hoped due to a timing snafu. So, he got creative.

“I ended up doing something different on the fly and it involved our daughter because she is such an important part of our lives,” he says. “I had my daughter walk the ring out to Aiesha while I followed behind her to ask Aiesha if she would marry me and be mine for a lifetime. Storybook.”

Seven years later, the couple tied the knot on Nov. 8, 2023. And just as the proposal was simple and sweet, so were the nuptials, despite the fact that there were two in one day. They wed at City Hill in NYC and also had a Nikah ceremony in Brooklyn, which unites a Muslim man and woman in holy matrimony, at Dawood Mosque. “Later that night, we had a toast with around 20 friends at Las’ Lap in the Lower East Side. So, it was an all-day celebration,” says Aiesha. And an all-day celebration, if you didn’t know, requires an outfit change. Make that three.

Aiesha was dressed by her friend, well-known celebrity stylist Jason Rembert, in a Marchesa gown for the wedding at City Hall, in an abaya gifted to her by a friend from a Dubai boutique, and a feathered LAPOINTE blazer and pants for the dinner – all white everything.

“I am very fortunate to have had my good friend Jason Rembert act as my stylist for the day. I’m extremely thankful,” she says of Rembert, who has styled the likes of Issa Rae and Mary J. Blige among many others. “It felt full circle since he’s been a friend to us from the beginning, and is my daughter’s god dad.” 

Stalley also had a stylist for the occasion, Kofi Richmond, who dressed him in Paul Smith suits, including the sharp velvet look worn at the courthouse and mosque. Their daughter was by their side, the one they talked about on their first date, to cheer on their love. And as for that enduring love, a story that began more than 15 years ago, they say they’re looking forward to making even more wonderful memories together in this next chapter, now as husband and wife.

Check out the sweet images from their special day, and the top-notch style, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Courthouse and mosque images taken by Shamell Mason.

Styling provided by Jason Rembert and Kofi Richmond

