Bridal Bliss: The Bride And The Groom Both Changed Their Last Name For This Tampa Wedding

Although they met at an R&B Only dance party, Darnesha and Jabare’s whirlwind love story all started with a game night. Known for throwing epic ones, Darnesha partnered with Jabare to host the gathering at his house. “The game night was a sort of a pivotal point for us because I think that was the first time we started to look at each other romantically,” she tells ESSENCE. “I was moving to Miami for a new job and wanted to have a going away party because my previous home was too small to host all of my friends and associates. Jabare graciously volunteered to host it at his home.”

She continues, “I think that was the first time we saw each other since the night we met. We got to see each other interact with other people, and I was open to exploring a romantic relationship.”

The couple also shared their first kiss that evening. After game night ended, Jabare volunteered to drive Darnesha down to Miami, and the rest was history. “We talked the entire time, the whole four hours, really getting to know each other and our paths, asking questions – nothing was off limits,” she says.

She continued, “I learned about his past relationships and mistakes, and he learned about mine. We talked about each other’s triggers, and I saw his openness. I would say in the car on the way to Miami is when I fell in love with him. We both considered that drive the date we started officially dating.”

From there, it didn’t take long for Jabare to pop the big question. It was only five months to be exact. After helping Darnesha settle in Miami and dating consistently, the two decided to spend New Year’s together in Las Vegas, where Jabare found himself tempted to jump the broom. “I told her that I would’ve married her in Las Vegas. We could’ve celebrated at the church in Las Vegas,” he says. “It was definitely a ‘when you know, you know’ moment for me. There was no question or doubt, but the focus was to get the ring.”

Their time in Las Vegas allowed the couple to begin the wedding planning process, but Jabare still wanted to maintain an element of surprise. “I’m an open book regarding things, and Darnesha is forward enough to ask the right questions. We were already talking about making serious commitments and what life would be like because we knew we were the ones for each other. We were already talking about the wedding even before I proposed, but I wanted to make sure that I did it the right way,” he revealed.

While Darnesha was in Miami, the groom-to-be went to her parent’s house to ask for her hand in marriage. Later, he invited her friends and family, whoever could make it to Orlando, to take part in a photoshoot they had planned in order to get engagement photos. This was all before a traditional proposal. Jabare, very craftily, had a faux ring, as he made it seem to Darnesha that he didn’t have the money for a real engagement band just yet. While taking pictures, he switched the faux ring out for the real one and got down on one knee, completely shocking his future bride.

But before planning their wedding, they decided to attend pre-marital counseling. During the process, they decided to change their last names together. “When we were deciding on our last name, we found out what African region we are from [in Ghana], so we wanted to make sure that we chose a name that meant something to us and our shared values. And the name we chose means that there’s strength in the family, Foli,” Darnesha shared. So the couple decided to legally change both of their surnames to Foli.

Aside from their love of D’Angelo, Dru Hill, and Florida, they first bonded over their beloved HBCU, FAMU, and knew they wanted elements from their experience there to be reflected in their wedding. “Well, we knew that we had a unique experience of going to an HBCU, and we were actually on campus around the same time, so there was plenty to talk about and reminisce on as far as our HBCU experience,” says Jabare.

Held at the Tampa River Center, the couple wanted a sleek, classy, and upscale celebration, similar to the Black Excellence events they experienced at FAMU. The Foli’s wedding and reception included a last name reveal, Jabare’s fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, strolling, and Tampa’s legendary Beat Down Band for the vibes. With the wedding celebrations complete, the couple is nesting and preparing for two future baby Rattlers, as Darnesha is pregnant with twins!

Check out all the gorgeous photos from their special day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

All images are courtesy of RTW Photography

Vendors

Planner and Designer: @AlbrianaShante

Bride’s Hair: @thomasadriannabeauty

Makeup Artist: @kyrahontas

Bridal Robe: @robes_by_msasoebi

Bridesmaid’s dresses: @ibilolaogundipebridal

Wedding Day Stylist: @bljcollective

Photographer: @rtwphotography_

Floral Designer: @therevelco

Cinematographer: @tristianb__

Mirror Photobooth: @justusproductions_llc

DJ: @thatdjdollar

Band: @beatdownbandlive

Cake @sweetclementinecm

Ceremony Wrap and Chandeliers: @gabroeventservices

Napkins: @bbjlatavola

Table Top Decor and Drapes: @Kateryaneventrentals

Table Linen: @overthetoprentallinens

Chairs and Chargers: @achairaffair

Luxury Chairs: @fjf_luxury_rentals_

01 The Blushing Bride Walking Down the Aisle Darnesha and her father walked down the ivory aisle to meet her handsome husband.

02 The Folis Jump the Broom The Folis kept the African-American tradition alive by jumping the broom with a picturesque river backdrop.

03 Darnesha and Her Bridesmaids Darnesha and her bridesmaids looked stunning as they celebrated the big day.

04 Jabare Foli and His Crew The groom with his handsome groomsmen.

05 A Blushing Bride Darnesha looked goregous on her special day.

06 The Delicious Cake The cake was one of the highlights of the reception celebration for the Folis.

07 Reception Foliage The couple’s reception included a beautiful garden full of foliage and greenery.

08 The Couple Share an Intimate Moment The Folis were captured enjoying their first dance in front of loved ones.