Exclusive: Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Manuel And Denzel Franklin Brought New Orleans To Houston For Their Stunning Wedding

The college sweethearts said "I do" in a big way in front of their friends and family a year after they married in a private ceremony with just their parents present.
Pharris Photos
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

When Simone and Denzel are together, it’s like they’re the only people in the room. In fact, that’s exactly what it was like when the college sweethearts first connected as freshman at Stanford University in 2014. Once they made each other’s acquaintance during a new student orientation activity in their predominately Black dorm (Ujamaa House, which is the place of residence for many students of the African disapora at the Ivy league institution), they couldn’t stop talking to one another, even when they weren’t supposed to be talking at all.

“We actually somehow got partnered up and we just kind of connected right off the bat. We had to do several different activities with our partner, but one of them was to make our partner laugh without talking, but we obviously didn’t hear those instructions,” Simone recalls to ESSENCE. “We were just kind of talking with each other, getting to know each other. And then our resident assistant comes around, he was like, ‘Do you realize you two are the only ones talking?’ And we’re like, ‘No.’ We totally had no clue that we weren’t doing the new student orientation activity. But that just kind of kickstarted our friendship.”

Friends for some time, Simone and Denzel didn’t consider taking their relationship to a romantic level until 2017, one year after she would make history as the first Black woman to win gold in individual swimming competitions at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. But she knew he was special shortly after meeting him. Still, they were both focused on different important things: swimming for her, football for him. But they enjoyed the time they spent together, and found that they could trust each other deeply, which led to them becoming boyfriend and girlfriend at a time when her star was beginning to skyrocket.

“I think I knew he was the one just based off of how he made me feel,” she says. “I never got tired of talking to him. We could talk about anything and everything. He didn’t judge me. He really didn’t care about swimming in the sense that I felt like he really wanted to be with me for me. And I think sometimes that can be tough to find. I think especially after winning gold in 2016, I was kind of approached by people but he just really genuinely cared for me as Simone Manuel, the person.”

And that care, along with his own history playing sports on a higher level, has allowed Denzel to be understanding of Simone’s complicated schedule, which calls for lot of travel and training. They lean on date nights and plenty of communication to make up for the distance that sometimes is required.

“He understands that this is my goal and my dream, and he’s very supportive of it, and he makes a lot of sacrifices,” she says. “I know that when I’m gone for a month, it’s really hard on him. But he’s really supportive and understanding of the fact that this is kind of what I have to do to reach my goals and my dreams. And I think in some ways, me reaching my goals is also his goal.”

Pharris Photos

In 2022, after conversations about their future and general inquiries into what she would want a proposal to be like (“I didn’t want a lot of pomp and circumstance. I really kind of just wanted it to be us.”), Denzel proposed to Simone at Pigeon Point lighthouse in California. After walking around, taking in the beautiful scenery and taking pictures on their beloved Polaroid camera, Denzel got down on one knee as the sun set, professing his love for her and asking her to be his wife. When she shared the news with her parents, Marc and Sharron, it wasn’t necessarily a shock because he’d asked Mr. Manuel for Simone’s hand in advance. In addition, her parents had come to see him as the perfect person for their daughter after he helped comfort her following setbacks at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo and a diagnosis of overtraining syndrome.

“Just seeing the way that he took care of her being there for her, even coming to Houston right after the Olympic trials, to be here with her, and just seeing her at her worst and still being there supporting her, loving her, was more than enough for me to know that he really did care for her,” says Ms. Sharron.

With her parents’ blessing, and mama Manuel taking the lead (with help of course) in planning her very busy daughter’s special day, Simone and Denzel said “I do” in November in a celebration at the Westin Galleria in Houston. That event was actually their second wedding, taking place on their one-year wedding anniversary, as they’d wed in a private ceremony in Arizona with just their parents and her grandmother last November. So while the marriage isn’t new, the party that came with their big white wedding was for the couple, and it certainly was unforgettable.

“It was amazing,” she says. “The food, the people. We had a second line band, and that was a lot of fun. My parents surprised us with a ballet dance…But I think my favorite part was just the party, just the community with one another. It was really fun.”

See all the photos from the fun had, and learn more about what went into their big day by checking out this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Coordinator: The Wedding Planning RN

Ice Sculpture: Ice Occasions

MUA for Bridal Party and Sharron Manuel: BLEND By Synphony

MUA for Bride and Hair Stylist for the Franklins: Nikole Thomas

Wedding Cake: Perfect Petit Fours

Wedding Decor: Decor2Remember

Ballet Dancers at Reception: DCook Artistry

Second Line Band: Hustlers Brass Band

DJ, Emcee for Wedding and Reception: Signature Eventx

Officiant: Pastor Ralph Douglas West of Church Without Walls

Photographer and Videographer: Pharris Photos

Wedding Stationary: Raise Your Words Design

Venue: The Westin Galleria

