Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Manuel Is A Married Woman!

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel is now a married woman as she recently made it official with her man Denzel Franklin. She disclosed the news in a recent press briefing.

While recapping what she’s been up to lately, the 27-year-old said, “I got married, so that’s been awesome.” She continued, “I didn’t have to do so much planning for the wedding because my mom did all of it but it came out perfectly and it was really nice to have that experience with my family and friends.”

The Olympic swimmer said the wedding colors were blue and green, which happen to be both of their birthstone colors. She also added that the wedding was tailored to their personalities. For example, as pictures show, they married in sneakers.

“I wish I could do it again, but you know weddings are quite a bit of money so I’ll have to wait ’til our anniversary in several years but it was awesome,” she said.

The couple haven’t yet had a honeymoon, sharing that one isn’t in the cards for her this year.

“I wanted to not have a honeymoon that kind of centered in a way around swimming, like taking a week off. I would be thinking about swimming or thinking about what I’m missing out on,” she explained. “So, you know, whatever happens next year, I wanted swimming to like not be a part of it and for us to enjoy our time together. But he’s amazing, I know he sacrificed so much for us, so I’m grateful to him.”

Manuel got engaged to Franklin in July 2022. She posted images from the day and her new bling in an Instagram post. She also shared the news shortly after letting the world know she’d be returning to training after taking a hiatus post 2021 Tokyo Olympics when she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome (OTS).

“Major changes outside the pool as well… ~ 7.3.22 ~ Easiest and quickest ‘YES’! 😂,” she said at the time. “Nothing tops being able to experience life’s blessings and challenges with your best friend. So excited to continue this journey called life with you! ❤️‍🔥”

It is unclear how long the couple have been together or how they met as they keep their relationship relatively private.

Manuel was the first African-American woman to win gold in an individual swimming event at the Olympics in 2016. We’re happy to see her winning in love too. Congratulations!