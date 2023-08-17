Home

Bridal Bliss: Kelley And Moreno's Vintage Black Hollywood Themed Wedding Brought Out The Stars Of Today

The award-winning entertainment reporter and her chemist beau said "I do" with Chante Moore performing, Jemele Hill as matron of honor, and a whole lot of love and Black Hollywood glamour.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

If there was ever a time that put things in perspective for people, like the importance of companionship, it was the COVID-19 pandemic. As we quarantined in our respective spaces, many who were separated from their loved ones and single found themselves not only wondering if things would ever be “normal” again, but also, if they’d ever find get the chance to find their person. That was the case for Kelley Carter. But long before talk of COVID was everywhere, the LA-based entertainment reporter and Another Act host admits she was already wondering that very same thing regarding love.

“I just wasn’t finding the right connection for me – and you know the world tends to communicate to women that if you don’t find love by a certain age, then that’s a wrap. And it wasn’t that I believed that in its entirety, but I do think that I was at risk of starting to feel that way – especially once the pandemic hit,” she tells ESSENCE. “I was like ‘oh man, the world is about to end and I still haven’t found my person. What does this mean?!’”

She continues, “But if I’m being honest, I also didn’t exactly know how to communicate what I was looking for. It wasn’t until I met Moreno that it really became clear: I was looking for him.”

In February 2021, the day after a quiet Valentine’s Day, Moreno McCalpin, a chemist and lab manager, put a smile on her face – from thousands of miles away in Atlanta. She’d shared a photo of herself with late actor Chadwick Boseman, director Ryan Coogler and the cast of Black Panther on Twitter to honor the third anniversary of the film’s release. Moreno, who followed her on the social media app and had commented on her posts in the past, this time commented something that would grab Kelley’s attention. He wrote, “Always can point you out with that beautiful smile.” It was the first comment on the post, which always stands out, but it also was a message she needed to hear. At the time, Kelley, who was reeling from losses incurred by her family amid the pandemic, felt isolated. She replied with a hug emoji, the hug she could have used.

“I honestly hadn’t seen any of the tweets he’d sent me before the one he sent in February 2021! But his tweet came at the right time,” she recalls. “It felt like a friendly face, even though they were only words. And for me, I suppose looking back I needed that kindness.” Kelley’s aunt and her husband died within days of each other of the Coronavirus, and her uncle was at one point hospitalized and in a coma due to it. Her parents, living in the Midwest, were “understandably terrified” while she was sad because she couldn’t travel home to support them and her grieving cousins. So Moreno’s comment was a soothing balm for her. It was also the beginning of their love story.

The two would go on to exchange messages more and more online, eventually talking on the phone before solidifying their connection in person when travel felt like it could be done safely. Love blossomed despite the fact that they were doing the long-distance thing, traveling back and forth to see each other at least once a month. Nothing, not even distance, could quell what was growing between them.

“He felt like home,” she says of Moreno. And she felt like his soulmate.

“We took this birthday trip to Puerto Rico for my birthday and just seeing the effort that she put into it to make sure I enjoyed my birthday – that was something I’d never had before,” Moreno says of when he knew she was the woman for him. “I was able to see how much she cared for me and how she just really wanted me to have a better life. That was important for me.”

“I wanted to marry her,” he adds.

He made sure to set things in motion to make that happen, proposing to Kelley a year after their Puerto Rican getaway on her birthday in 2022. He got down on one knee in front of a group of her friends and family during a trip to Mexico.

Soon after, Kelley and Moreno, with the help of their planner, Slomique Hawrylo, started planning the wedding of the summer. It wouldn’t be any old celebration of love. Inspired by her work covering Hollywood, Kelley wanted something big; something reminiscent of the glamour and prestige of the annual post-Oscars Governor’s Ball. The end result, which took place on July 14, was a vintage Black Hollywood themed event at the Hyatt Recency Hotel in Huntington Beach with lots of black, white and silver as far as the eye could see. The ceremony, a beautiful stark white scene, was done next to the Pacific Ocean. At the reception, things switched. Black adorned the walls, the long dining tables and even the cake, as did silver finishes. Guests all came dressed in black tie looks, and many of them were stars. Not only does Kelley work in entertainment, but she is also friends with those who are a part of it. Her best friend is Jemele Hill, who was the matron of honor among the wedding party, which included bridesmaids Gabrielle Union, Deborah Joy Winans, and Cari Champion all in black gowns. Chante Moore even showed up for the special day, singing “Love’s Taken Over” as the bride made her memorable entrance.

“My favorite moment was when I got to see Kelley walk down the aisle with her father and of course saying I do,” says Moreno. “Just looking at her at the altar, I was thinking, I must be dreaming. I can’t believe this is me — that this is us.

It went down like a Hollywood fairytale. It was a happy ending to a love story befitting the entertainment queen, who at one time didn’t know if she’d ever find her prince.

“I want women – especially Black women – to know that we are worthy of being loved wholly and fully. And there is no age limit to finding love,” she says. “For so many years I suppose I thought that if I didn’t find love by a certain age, I was going to be put out to pasture because quite frankly, that’s how the world makes us feel. There is no need to rush and marry in your 20s or even your 30s. I think having a lived life has been beneficial to me in knowing exactly what I wanted when I found it.”

“Don’t be pressured into a bad relationship,” adds Kelley. “Quiet the outside noise – even as it comes from well-meaning people in your life – and hold out for the real thing, because you absolutely deserve.”

Learn more about their love, how their big day came together, and see photos from their unforgettable celebration in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

