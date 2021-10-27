Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Chante Moore has got a man at home, and he’s a very familiar face.

The singer went public with her relationship with former BET President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill, during a trip filled with sun, sand and good vibes. He turned 60 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 26), and to celebrate the day and the man, she shared a special message for him on Instagram with a photo of them together on a boat watching the sun set over the ocean. Her message began with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder and closed with these heartfelt words.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to say~ what love, peace and joy I feel~ because of you @stephengranthill,” she wrote.

Hill and Moore, photographed with Kirk Franklin, in June 2021 – Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

“There are mountains, valleys and hidden coves, full of treasures I’ve never seen before … that are pouring out of your heart! Thank you for showering me with more than I ever expected!! Happy Birthday and I love you! Who knew 30 years ago~ through many chance meetings… we would end up H E R E!?!? 🥰 But, here we are…. WE will enjoy OUR gift of the ‘PRESENT!’ 💜💞💜”

Hill shared his own message of love for Moore and for his followers.

“This has been my best year ever and the continuation of that best is just beginning,” he wrote. “Selebrating [sic] a solar spin today and am brand new. After 21,915 days…this ol’ heart is skipping the right beats on the regular. May you, right now, at whatever age you are, feel as strong, vibrant and in love as I am right now…at 60. Best birthday ever. I love you. #RightOneSavedMyLife”

Shortly after, he shared a video with Moore (with the two dancing and singing happily to Junior’s “Mama Used to Say”) announcing they were engaged with the caption, “A lil’ loopin with my fiancé [sic].”

As mentioned, Hill used to lead programming for BET, responsible for putting together events like the BET Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards. He exited the network after 17 years in 2017. His latest work includes helping to put together the American Music Awards, which will happen on November 21. The biggest event of all will be happening soon though, as he and Moore have a wedding to plan!

Moore has been married three times before, including to actor Kadeem Hardison, whom she shares a daughter with, and singer Kenny Lattimore, whom she shares a son with. She announced their divorce in 2011.