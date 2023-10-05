Home · Lifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Actor Jean Elie And Randall Bailey Celebrated Their Love With A Party In Portugal

With grills in their mouths and loved ones in their corner, the 'Send Help,' 'Insecure' and 'Rap Sh!t' star and his longtime love wed in Braga, Portugal.
By Victoria Uwumarogie

What started on a beach around a bonfire in LA eight years ago culminated in a wedding event that celebrated culture, friendship, family and, of course, love, in Braga, Portugal.

Actor and producer Jean Elie, known for Insecure, Send Help and Rap Sh!t, married his longtime love, Randall Bailey, in the Southern European country on September 24. With about 110 guests present, flying from eight different cities in the U.S., the pair made their bond official with all the pomp and circumstance that the bride previously told ESSENCE she was fine with forgoing when they announced their engagement in the summer of 2022. The end result, according to both parties, was beyond anything they could have conjured up in their minds and planning pads.

“Our wedding far and away exceeded all my expectations,” Randall shares. “The food was delicious, the drinks were flowing, music was popping and the guests were surprised at every turn. From the pyrotechnics during the cake cutting to Jean surprising me with a wedding video recap (same day edit) for everyone to see, the day was just filled with so much love. I have no notes. 10/10. But I’m a bit biased [laughs].”

“My heart was filled with joy as I watched our family and friends blend together as if they had known each other for years,” Jean adds. “In addition to the delicious food, drinks, and pyrotechnics, the wedding recap video took the night up a notch and I was thrilled with [videographer] Moisés Soares’s team and the surprised look on Randall’s face along with the guests as they watched it together.”

The images, shot by Monhand Mathurin, display a day filled with a lot of color and plenty of love. Learn more about how the couple ended up saying “I do” in Braga, their favorite moments of the day, and what they’re most excited about when it comes to being #HappilyElieAfter, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

