Max Announces Premiere Date For ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season Two

Photo Credit: Alicia Vera/HBO Max

Today, Max announced that Season 2 of Issa Rae’s comedy series Rap Sh!t premieres Thursday, August 10, with two episodes. The remaining six shows will be released weekly, with the finale airing on September 21.

According to Billboard, Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, who reunite to form a rap group. As said in the official release, “Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) find themselves at a pivotal moment in their music career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the entertainment industry.”

In addition to Osman and KaMillion, the cast of season two includes Jonica Booth as Chastity, RJ Cyler as Lamont, and Daniel Augustin as Maurice.

Rap Sh!t is created and executive produced by Jim Kleverweis and Syreeta Singleton who also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Rae for Hoorae, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment, Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for Hoorae. Music supervision duties will be handled by Rae’s Audio Everywhere Company, Raedio.

We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of ‘Rap Sh!t,’” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max said in a statement to Variety. “With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

Check out the teaser for Max’s Rap Sh!t below.