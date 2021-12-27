LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Prentice Penny, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, and Jay Ellis attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Insecure might be gone for good but the show’s legacy will live forever.

The thirty minute adventures of Issa Dee, Molly Cater, Martin Lawrence Walker and their friends not only permanently changed what television could look like; they ignited careers and sparked dreams.

Following the finale of the beloved comedy HBO Max released Insecure: The End, a brief documentary special that chronicled the show from idea, to inception, to impact.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The special featured exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the production of the fifth and final season of the show, and detailed stories about the long development process. It included a series of exclusive interviews with actors, producers, writers, drivers and the unsung heroes in the hair and makeup trailers who expanded the ideas of what is elegant and beautiful with every brush stroke.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis attend HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It also explored the Los Angeles neighborhoods that the show portrayed lovingly throughout its run which are rarely celebrated on camera and often reduced to a few choice new events.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae arrive at HBO’s final season premiere of ‘Insecure’ on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Spend more time with Molly, Issa, Tiffany, Kelli and the brace faced hater who kept dragging Issa in the mirror by watching Insecure: The End. See 9 things we learned from the special below.