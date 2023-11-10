HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Debbie And Chris Made Their Dream Destination Wedding A Stunning Reality In Portugal

Guests showed up in black, bridesmaids wore white, and the couple, along with Portuguese architecture, commanded the attention of all who showed up in Sintra.
It’s a DMV love story, how Debbie and Chris met. The year was 2010. He was then a student at the University of Maryland, College Park, she was enrolled at Howard University in D.C. Debbie was invited by a mutual friend to an event on the College Park campus, and when Chris set his eyes on her, he had to speak.

The two talked and laughed with one another on that fall night, eventually exchanging numbers. They would become close friends, frequently spending time together before becoming best friends and then, more.

“We’ve been inseparable since the day we met, and he is honestly my best friend,” she tells ESSENCE. “I cannot see myself doing life without him.”

Chris feels the same way. “I knew I found the right one when it felt weird when she wasn’t around,” he says. “When I started to feel this way I knew I found the person that complemented my personality and would add value to my life.” Eleven years after they met on campus, he decided to make things official, asking for her hand with a rooftop proposal in Baltimore, surrounded by family and friends.

Nearly two years later, “the jetsetters” had their loved ones meet them, dressed to the nines, near Lisbon, Portugal where they tied the knot on April 22, 2023. Lovers of Portuguese art and culture, they incorporated it heavily into every aspect of the celebration of their love, from the invites to seat placement, photography, food and more. And they were innovative, leaning on black and white details to provide some edge. The end result of their planning, their creative choices, and more than a decade of love, can be found in the stunning photography done by Stanley Babb to capture the momentous occasion. It was a day and night to remember.

“From the music to the string quartet, the natural backdrop, the horse and carriage, our close families and friends being present, gosh, it was such a beautiful day and definitely a dream come true,” says Debbie.

Check out the unforgettable memories made as the couple, whose story began in the DMV area, solidified their bond all the way over in Southern Europe for this week’s Bridal Bliss.

