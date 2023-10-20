Home

Bridal Bliss: Brittany And Daniel's SoCal Celebration Had Custom Grills, Ballet Dancers And Absolutely No Phones

The couple opted for an unplugged wedding day so guests could be present and enjoy the many beautiful moments that took place.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

At Walt Disney Studios, fairytales are brought to life. For Brittany and Daniel, it’s where their own happily-ever-after love story began.

The two met back in 2013 while working there. At the time, Brittany (director of original Netflix film casting) was a casting director for the company and Willis (writer for Twenties, Queens and Chicago Fire) was a show writer. And while they had some chemistry, they were just work friends.

But you know what they say about distance. It certainly can make the heart grow fonder.

When Daniel moved on to another gig, the two were reunited after a few years gone by without seeing one another. All it took was for him to “accidentally” send a package to his old work address and require Brittany’s help to retrieve it for sparks to finally explode between them.

“Once he saw me again after so much time, he forgot all about that Amazon package, and we made a plan to see each other again,” she recalls to ESSENCE. “Who knew a simple mistake could be the start of something so special?”

The two went on a first date to a wine bar on her birthday, which is a tough day to knock someone’s socks off. Daniel did though. He saved the day after her initial plans were canceled unexpectedly and gifted her a framed photo he’d taken of her months before. The two have been together ever since.

So it was only a matter of time before he asked for her hand in marriage, proposing in LA’s Griffith Park. On July 23, 2023, the couple said “I do” at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana Mountains, the theme, “glamorous garden.” They, along with their guests, truly got to have the time of their lives as everyone was made to put their phones away for the unplugged ceremony and partied until 1 a.m. under the twinkling lights and night sky. The bride even changed into a chic mini-gown, sneakers, and a grill with her new last name on it (Willis) to truly let loose!

There would be so many unforgettable moments from their special day, and thankfully, just about all were captured. Check out the beauty from their gorgeous celebration, which was the perfect climax to their fairytale story. Or perhaps, it was just the start to the next chapter. Learn more about how it all came together in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

