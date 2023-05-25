Home · Lifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Sevetri And Aulston's NOLA Wedding Had Performances By A Second Line Band, A Gospel Choir — And Juvenile

Elle Varner also sang at the reception! See all the photos from the couple's big day in the place they happily call home: New Orleans.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

When Sevetri met Aulston in New Orleans in 2019, they were both in the process of starting over. He had recently returned to his native city after living in New York City for 17 years. During that time, he was actually featured in ESSENCE’s “Single Man of the Month” column in the July 2012 issue, and by the time he returned to his roots in Nawlins, not much had changed in regard to his relationship status. As for Sevetri, she was doing the opposite — preparing to leave NOLA to live in New York City full time. Both parties were beginning new chapters in their lives when they were introduced through a mutual friend at Jazz Fest, but they couldn’t have imagined they would be starting them together.

After connecting at the annual celebration of the city’s music and culture, they would hit it off. And despite some distance between them initially once she left for the East Coast, as fate would have it, COVID-19 would send her back to New Orleans for what she assumed would only be a few weeks (boy, was she wrong). During that extended stay, the bond between Sevetri and Aulston would be solidified.

“I knew I found someone special because my career can be very demanding and he was always cheering me on and encouraging me to achieve every goal I had set out for,” she says when asked how she knew she found her match. Sevetri is a tech founder and serial entrepreneur while Aulston is the president and CEO of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans. “There was never an ounce of resentment or anything here.”

“So much of Sevetri’s beauty, drive and care for others reminded me of my mom’s spirit and being. As we continued to grow together, that spirit remained and only grew stronger,” Aulston says of his love. “That’s when I knew she was the one and was special to me.” 

Three years after they met in the Crescent City, Aulston proposed to Sevetri in Positano, Italy. He planned a lunch and lite photo shoot with a photographer who was tasked with snapping photos of them as they ate on the beach. During that very special meal, Aulston got down on his knee and asked for her hand in the sweetest way.

“What was special about the moment is that my mother passed away when I was young. So, before he got on one knee he pulled out a video, which was of him at my mother’s tombstone asking for my hand in marriage,” she recalls. “It was completely unexpected and brought me to tears.”

The heartwarming moments all led up to their unforgettable wedding day on April 22 in their favorite place: New Orleans. They wed at the longest standing active cathedral in the country, St. Louis Cathedral. With guests all dressed in black, they made their way to the New Orleans Museum of Art for the reception/cocktail hour in the venue’s sculpture garden, which was decorated with roses, peonies and towering trees. They ended the night with an after-party, a growing trend, that featured a Dusse activation offering specially-made cocktails, as well as a special performance by NOLA icons Partners-N-Crime and Juvenile. As Sevetri says, the evening ended in “true New Orleans fashion” as a second line band, fog bubbles and a vintage Rolls-Royce sent the couple off to start their latest chapter, this time as husband and wife.

Now if all of that sounds beautiful (and lit!), just wait until you see the photos from the big day. Learn more about Sevetri and Aulston’s love story, as well as all the important details that went into their celebration when you check out this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Planning and Design: Elegance by Ace

Photographer: Iris Mannings Photography

Bride’s Attire: Galia Lahav

Groom’s Attire: @Livelovestyle 

Bridesmaid’s Attire: Bridal Babes

Groomsmen Attire: Crown of Wealth Collection

Hairstylist: Ashanti Lation

Makeup: Face by Trace

