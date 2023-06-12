We Were Guests At Pinky Cole And Derrick Hayes’ Star-Studded Wedding In Atlanta

Last June, while speaking as part of a panel for ESSENCE Festival of Culture, entrepreneurial couple Pinky Cole (Slutty Vegan) and her longtime partner Derrick Hayes (Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks) got engaged after he got down on one knee in front a crowd of festivalgoers. Less than a year later, on June 10, they officially became husband and wife in what Cole calls the “wedding of the century.”

The couple said “I do” in a star-studded celebration that took place at the St. Regis in Atlanta. ESSENCE was there for the event, including our CEO, Caroline Wanga as well as Richelieu Dennis of ESSENCE Ventures, and it was a star-studded affair. Xavier “Two” Lewis, husband of actress Naturi Naughton (who was there), was a part of the bridal party, and celebs, including rapper Jeezy and wife Jeannie Mai, as well as Love and Hip Hop star Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris were also on hand for the fun while Montell Jordan officiated the ceremony.

Stanlo Photography

Doug E. Fresh also took to the mic, while DJ D-Nice showed up and Tasha Cobbs Leonard performed a special rendition of “Looks Like We Made It.” The couple wore custom looks as they walked down the aisle, with Hayes in mauve Miguel Wilson and Cole in a custom gown created by premium lifestyle brand Milano di Rouge.

Stanlo Photography

In addition to that, the couple’s celebration of love was doused in pink. Pink was all over the place, from pink fringe hanging from the ceiling, pink curtains draped over the walls, pink flowers all over the tables and space, a pink cake, and the groom and bridesmaids even wearing pink ensembles. It was only right for Pinky Cole’s big day.

“If you did not believe in love before you came to this wedding, you’re really going to believe in love when you leave,” Cole said about her big day.

Stanlo Photography

Back in 2022, when the couple covered our January/February issue, she talked about them overcoming obstacles, and criticism (because she sells vegan food and he sells cheesesteaks), to be together. Now the couple, who are happy to be parents to two little ones, are happily husband and wife.

“I think that our relationship is symbolic of what the world should look and feel like,” she told us at the time. “It should look and feel like a place where there is no judgment. Just because you might not believe in the things that I believe in, doesn’t mean that we can’t come together in friendship, love and spirituality.”