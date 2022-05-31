We Were Guests At Shaunie O’Neal And Keion Henderson’s Wedding In Anguilla And Have The Photos To Prove It

Flo Ngala

It’s official!

In case you missed it, Shaunie O’Neal and Keion Henderson said “I do” in a ceremony that took place at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club on the Eastern Caribbean island on May 28. ESSENCE was on hand to celebrate the media mogul and pastor’s love, flying in for the wedding and post-wedding fun and getting exclusive access to the events thanks to Marvet Britto, global brand strategist and CEO of The Britto Agency.

The nuptials were officiated by beloved spiritual leader Bishop T.D. Jakes, who was there with wife Serita (the couple are celebrating 40 years of marriage, which we talked to them about!). The night included a performance by surprise guests The Isley Brothers at the reception, a song by Henderson (he can sang!) and the weekend’s events were attended by the couple’s family and close friends, including O’Neals five children, and former and current Basketball Wives stars Evelyn Lozada and Jackie Christie. An additional special detail, O’Neal’s sons, Myles, Shareef and Shaqir, walked their mom down the aisle following the passing of her father earlier this year. Gospel icon Yolanda Adams sang the bride down the aisle.

O’Neal, her children and Henderson were all dressed by stylist Eric Archibald, who was the creative director for the entire wedding experience. He dressed the Basketball Wives producer in gorgeous fashions, including a Jean Louis Sabajai bridal gown, a Chanel dress at the reception and a stunning yellow Lanvin gown for the post-wedding brunch on Sunday (May 29).

It was quite the celebration, and we’ll have more exclusive footage to share with you from it all, including video. In the meantime, check out photos from their reception and post-wedding brunch below!

01 The O’Neal Kids Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, Me’arah and Myles strike a pose. Flo Ngala 02 Bishop T.D. and Serita Jakes The couple helped the newlyweds celebrate, with Bishop Jakes officiating their ceremony in chic fashions. (It’s giving Nigerian agbada!) Flo Ngala 03 Yolanda Adams Adams helped the bride make her entrance at the wedding. Flo Ngala 04 Meet the Hendersons A toast to the newest Mr. and Mrs.! Flo Ngala 05 The Isley Brothers The surprise reception performers put on an incredible performance for guests, delivering their classics. Flo Ngala 06 Evelyn Lozada, O’Neal and Jackie Christie The ‘Basketball Wives’ were reunited for O’Neal’s nuptials. Flo Ngala 07 The Hendersons The couple were all smiles at their post-wedding brunch on May 29. Flo Ngala 08 We Are Family The newlyweds with their happy brood (minus Shareef). Flo Ngala 09 Keion’s Crew The groom’s guys celebrated him at the post-wedding brunch. Flo Ngala 10 Shaunie’s Crew The bride’s tribe showed her love (all while wearing bright, bold colors). Flo Ngala 11 Happily Ever After Here’s to many years of love and joy for the Hendersons! Flo Ngala