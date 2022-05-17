Shaunie O’Neal Says ‘Love Feels Peaceful And Easy’ With Fiancé Pastor Keion Henderson

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Shaunie O’Neal, executive producer of and a star on VH1’s Basketball Wives, is engaged to fiancé Pastor Keion Henderson, who she’s set to marry later this year. O’Neal recently sat down with The Shade Room to discuss what it’s like to be in love again and to be loved by Henderson.

“Love feels easy,” the 47-year-old said. “I think that he makes it easy to love him, to love this relationship, and I think the older you get you just realize what’s important, you realize how to communicate with people, you realize how to overcome obstacles in relationships.”

O’Neal met her future husband through a mutual friend and they started dating in 2020, making their relationship over two years old. O’Neal admitted in the interview that although maintaining a loving relationship does take work, it doesn’t have to be struggle love.

“It takes work, but it shouldn’t be hard work, you know what I mean? It can be tedious but it shouldn’t be so stressful or hard or consuming. And you know. work that I want to go to, work that I want to show up for,” she said. “Love feels peaceful and easy and so good, and it keeps a smile on my face and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

When she got engaged in 2020, She told People, “This love is FOREVER and I’m honored and overjoyed to do forever with him.”

This will be O’Neal’s second marriage, the first was with former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. The pair were officially divorced in 2011 and share four children together—Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me’arah.