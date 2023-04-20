Bridal Bliss: With The Caribbean Sea As Their Backdrop, Vanessa And Kevin Had A Boho-Chic Beach Wedding

Try as one might, it’s difficult to ignore a good thing. The story of how New Yorkers Vanessa and Kevin met is a reminder of that. It was November 2019, and she first laid eyes on him on Tinder of all “places.”

“I noticed his profile a few times, thought he was cute but never swiped right,” Vanessa tells ESSENCE. But it was as though the universe wouldn’t let her forget Kevin. His profile kept showing up, beckoning her to swipe his way. “I realized he kept coming up as my match. I meant to swipe right to ‘like’ but somehow it notified both of us that I had ‘super liked him.'”

Granted, they didn’t first connect in the way she would have hoped (“My ego wouldn’t let me tell a guy initially that I ‘super liked him'”), but once they did, the energy between them was significant.

“There was just electricity,” says Kevin.

They hit it off, in conversation alone, in a way that let them know they’d found something special.

“After a few nights of intriguing late-night conversations, we decided to meet quickly at Starbucks near my job. The chemistry intensified so much that I didn’t want my lunch break to end,” Vanessa says. “The rest is history.”

The two would fall for each other heavy, with Kevin proposing to her nearly a year after Tinder brought them together. She said yes, and the two planned a celebration of their love abroad. They said “I do” at Hotel Xcaret Mexico, tapping into their love of beaches and what they call “the boho-chic lifestyle.” With the Caribbean Sea as their backdrop, they exchanged vows on June 5, 2022 in a stunning celebration. By the end of the year they had something else to celebrate — the arrival of their first child, a son named Adonis.

See photos from the new parents’ very special day, sure to give you serious beach wedding inspiration, and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 How the Bride Knew She Found the One “I knew in my heart while on our first real date which was a few days after meeting up at Starbucks,” Vanessa says. “He planned a nice dinner and for us to go ice skating. During dinner, I had an epiphany that he was going to be my husband — like God was literally in the midst. Ice skating didn’t happen due to inclement weather but we managed to go with the flow for the rest of the night. We were enjoying each other’s company and lost track of time. Between bar hopping and playing pool, night turned into day and he had to go to work in a few hours while being sleep-deprived.” Pixan Photography

02 How the Groom Knew He’d Found the One For Kevin, he was captivated by the way in which they communicated with one another. “I was intrigued with the depth of the conversations we were having,” he says, “and the moment we met there was just electricity.” Pixan Photography

03 The Proposal Kevin popped the question on Nov. 7, 2020. The magic moment came after he treated her to an evening of pampering at a local bath house. Afterward, he picked her up and they checked into a hotel for the night. “I noticed the room smelled nice, lights were dimmed and there was a bottle of Prosecco with champagne glasses. He gave me a card and suggested I read it out loud,” Vanessa recalls. “It read: ‘I love you so much. No matter how much time I spend with you, I know it’s never enough. I want to spend forever with you.’ I said I want the same. He then said, ‘Ok, this should be easy then.’ Got on one knee and said, ‘Vanessa Allison Wall, will you marry me?’ I said ‘absolutely!’” Pixan Photography

04 Beach Bash “We both love tropical beaches and the boho-chic lifestyle; there’s nothing tropical about NYC,” says Vanessa. “Having the wedding at Hotel Xcaret Mexico was perfect as we were drawn to the exceptional service, architecture, and natural beauty which Xcaret offers.” Pixan Photography

05 The Wedding Party The shade of the attire of the bridesmaids and groomsmen, neutral colors, was meant to complement the beaches and coves on the hotel’s property. Pixan Photography

06 The Groom’s Favorite Moment From the Big Day “Walking through the resort back to the suite after the reception, reflecting on what we accomplished,” Kevin recalls. “All the planning, and coordinating was a forecast of the light, love, laughter, and joy we bring to people and what we are capable of doing and can do when we work together.” Pixan Photography

07 The Bride’s Favorite Moment From the Big Day For Vanessa, she personally loved the moment when she and Kevin exchanged their own vows. Pixan Photography

08 What They’re Looking Forward to Most As Husband and Wife “Raising our first child, our son Adonis!” Kevin says of what he’s looking forward to most. “Traveling, exploring and creating new experiences together.” For Vanessa, she is excited about the same things and more. “I want to continue to keep each other as a priority; speak life over and nurture each other; continue to stand in love…continue to date and have fun,” she says. “Instill values and lessons into our children. Break generational curses. I speak, pray and manifest a serendipitous life together.” Pixan Photography

09 Here Comes the Bride Vanessa makes her royal entrance, captured by their happy loved ones. Pixan Photography

10 A Stunning Shot The couple are photographed inside a cove after their ceremony. Pixan Photography

11 The First Dance The two held each other close for their first dance at the reception. Pixan Photography

12 A Sweet Treat Instead of a towering dessert, the couple opted for a simple, sweet cake. Pixan Photography

13 A Toast to Love Here’s to forever! Pixan Photography

Vendors

Wedding Venue: Hotel Xcaret Mexico

Flowers and Decor: Corazon Luxury Wedding

Photography and Videography: Vincent van den Berg of Pixan Photography

Makeup: Ivan Crispin and Team