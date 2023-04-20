Home · News

Bridal Bliss: With The Caribbean Sea As Their Backdrop, Vanessa And Kevin Had A Boho-Chic Beach Wedding

The couple jetted off to Mexico to exchange vows and bask in the beauty of some natural wonders.
By Victoria Uwumarogie

Try as one might, it’s difficult to ignore a good thing. The story of how New Yorkers Vanessa and Kevin met is a reminder of that. It was November 2019, and she first laid eyes on him on Tinder of all “places.”

“I noticed his profile a few times, thought he was cute but never swiped right,” Vanessa tells ESSENCE. But it was as though the universe wouldn’t let her forget Kevin. His profile kept showing up, beckoning her to swipe his way. “I realized he kept coming up as my match. I meant to swipe right to ‘like’ but somehow it notified both of us that I had ‘super liked him.'”  

Granted, they didn’t first connect in the way she would have hoped (“My ego wouldn’t let me tell a guy initially that I ‘super liked him'”), but once they did, the energy between them was significant.

“There was just electricity,” says Kevin.

They hit it off, in conversation alone, in a way that let them know they’d found something special.

“After a few nights of intriguing late-night conversations, we decided to meet quickly at Starbucks near my job. The chemistry intensified so much that I didn’t want my lunch break to end,” Vanessa says. “The rest is history.”

The two would fall for each other heavy, with Kevin proposing to her nearly a year after Tinder brought them together. She said yes, and the two planned a celebration of their love abroad. They said “I do” at Hotel Xcaret Mexico, tapping into their love of beaches and what they call “the boho-chic lifestyle.” With the Caribbean Sea as their backdrop, they exchanged vows on June 5, 2022 in a stunning celebration. By the end of the year they had something else to celebrate — the arrival of their first child, a son named Adonis.

See photos from the new parents’ very special day, sure to give you serious beach wedding inspiration, and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Venue: Hotel Xcaret Mexico

Flowers and Decor: Corazon Luxury Wedding

Photography and Videography: Vincent van den Berg of Pixan Photography   

Makeup: Ivan Crispin and Team

