Bridal Bliss: Influencer Charity Washington And Former NFL Star DeShaun Foster Wed In A Top-Secret Ceremony In Calabasas

Nearly 20 years after they first met, Charity Washington and DeShaun Foster officially met at the altar to say “I do.” While they did so in a private ceremony that may have been light on guests, the event was full of stunning views, beautiful floral arrangements and lots of love.

The couple just wed in a surprise ceremony at Malibu’s Stone Mountain Estate in Calabasas, Calif. surrounded by natural wonders, including mountains. The bride wore a Matopeda Atelier gown and the couple’s wedding and post-ceremony photo shoot was captured by popular celebrity photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography.

Charity is a woman who has worn many hats. She’s an influencer and real estate agent, as well as a stylist, boutique owner and co-founder of skincare brand Urban Skin Rx. DeShaun is a former running back for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers, and he’s currently the running back coach for his alma mater, UCLA.

Despite all of their titles and connections, the couple decided to keep their guests to a minimum, only inviting their parents and family to the surprise nuptials. They honored their love with an intimate ceremony, celebrating a love story that began in 2004 and was rekindled just last year.

“We were together, but timing was off, and we disconnected, going our separate ways,” Charity who got married, had children and divorced after she and DeShaun first parted ways, tells ESSENCE. “God had it for us to reconnect about a year ago in 2022, and we became what he saw for us — even when we didn’t see it.”

Now they see themselves as husband and wife — Mr. and Mrs. Foster.

“Officially changing my last name to Foster and hearing the pastor say you are now husband and wife” she said when asked about her favorite moment from the big day. For her hubby, it was “opening my eyes and seeing my beautiful wife walking down the aisle toward me.”

As the two presently enjoy newlywed status, they’re also happily looking forward to the future. “We have so many plans for business and for our family,” Charity says. Walking into this journey as one is so very exciting!”

Check out all the gorgeous photos from their special day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Photographer: Stanlo Photography

Make Up Artist: Tia Codrington

Hair Stylist: Hair By Estylez (Esther Tutu)

Dress Designer: Matopeda Atelier

Tux Designer: Eaden Myles Custom Tux

Bridal Accessories: SuReina Bridal

Event Design and Florals: Butterfly Floral and Event Design

Robe: V.TABí Luxury Couture Robes

Videographer: Unleashed Vizuals (Homley Apollon)

Day of Coordinator: Classiq Company Events (Reesey Collier)