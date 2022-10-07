Award-Winning Photographer Stanley Babb Shares The Wedding Photos He’s Taken That Blew Him Away

Stanlo Photography

Less than 10 years ago, in 2014, Stanley Babb bought his first professional camera. His interest in photography had been fostered years prior, while in high school, when he’d been gifted a point-and-shoot camera from his father to capture fun moments with friends. As the years passed, taking pictures became a hobby he enjoyed. It would eventually become a passion.

“I would begin to develop a deep love for photography as it became such a soothing practice for me,” Babb tells ESSENCE. “As I started to get better I began charging for my services. After a while I had to choose between photography and my I.T. career. This was a no-brainer as time went on.”

And while he was ready to make the sacrifice of leaving behind a career in tech to be behind the camera, he couldn’t have foreseen that a few years later, that decision would put him in place to become an award-winning wedding photographer and one of the most sought after shooters around. He’s captured many weddings, for everyday people and celebrities alike, including Naturi Naughton, Draymond Green, Sloane Stephens and more.

“Most people say they really love how I capture people of color,” he says of why he’s become the go-to guy. “Most of the time we are able to get some amazing images even when things don’t go as planned on the wedding day. I try to consistently deliver what you see in my portfolio.”

Stanlo Photography

He adds, “Another big part of it is the relationships I’ve been able to gain through the years. Whether it’s with clients, wedding planners and other wedding vendors, you never know where a referral will come from.”

It’s been a pretty amazing ride for Babb, and also for his very many clients, whose special day has been captured in a gorgeous way by the Bahamian photog. And while he’s done many weddings over the years, there are a few that stay on his mind, not only because of the beauty of couple and their destination (he’s traveled all over the world to capture weddings), but also because of his experiences overcoming odds, being embraced like family by couples, and more. We asked Babb to share a few of his favorite wedding shoots over the years, and what it was about them that made them so unforgettable. See what he had to say, and take a look at just a little bit of the brilliant work from his portfolio.