Over the weekend, on April 2, actress Naturi Naughton said “I do” to music industry figure Two Lewis at the St. Regis (Buckhead) in Atlanta. Not only was anybody who was somebody present for the nuptials, but the cast of players who helped make the big day happen also happened to be some very familiar names and faces.

Members of the bridal party included actress Teyonah Parris, Naughton’s former Power co-star LaLa Anthony, and radio personality Angela Yee. On the groom’s side, Naughton’s former Power leading man, Omari Hardwick, was one of Lewis’s best men (he introduced the bride and groom!), as well as co-star Sinqua Walls. Naughton’s daughter, Zuri, was the flower girl for the occasion, while Montell Jordan was the officiant. The “This Is How We Do It” crooner and his wife, Kristin, assisted the couple with marriage counseling. And according to BRIDES, Tevin Campbell, the legend, sang “Brown Eyed Girl” as the actress made her way down the aisle with her father and had the party rockin’ at the reception.

Nothing was probably sweeter though than the performance put on by Lewis and little Zuri. The two practiced a dance routine to “Beauty and the Beast,” which they put on display for guests.

Later in the night, Naughton did the traditional bouquet toss, which was caught by her bridesmaid and single girlfriend, LaLa Anthony.

The whole event looked like a dream (a floral dream at that), filled with their many friends and family. But as Naughton told us in February as she prepared for her nuptials, as long as she was with Lewis, the day was going to be everything she could ever want.

“We’re just focused on what matters the most. It’s not the wedding, it’s the marriage,” she shared with ESSENCE. “Even if it only was five people at our wedding and our family and parents witnessing, we would be ok. The wedding is about us and the commitment to our future.”

Congratulations to the happy, beautiful couple. See a few photos from their big day below!

