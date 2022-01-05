Sloane Stephens Married Jozy Altidore On New Year’s Day And You Can Still Send A Gift From Their Relatable Registry

Instagram

Sloane Stephens celebrated the new year by saying “I do” to longtime love Josmer “Jozy” Altidore. The grand slam champion wed the professional soccer player at the St. Regis in Bal Harbour on the first day of 2022.

“I really liked the symbolism of starting a new year completely fresh with a new beginning—plus I fly to Australia to start my season soon so this is what needed to happen,” Stephens told Vogue about their wedding day.

“The date will make our anniversary easy to remember!” Altidore added, jokingly. “Since we both grew up in South Florida, Miami was the perfect place to bring our families together, and January is the best time of year to be there.”

Wearing a gown by Galia Lahav and a crystal headpiece, the beauty walked down an aisle and altar covered in mirrors in the Florida sunshine to her groom. The gorgeous photos were captured by one of our favorite wedding photographers, Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography.

“The ceremony was more emotional than I could’ve imagined,” he said. “I thought I was prepared, but I was completely blown away by the feeling of love. Seeing my bride walk down the aisle, surrounded by our families, is a feeling I’ll never forget.”

The couple, who’ve known each other since they were kids, began dating in 2016 and became engaged in 2019. The couple hope to complete renovations on their marital home early next year, so that’s what they’re looking forward to next as Mr. and Mrs. In the meantime, they’ve been collecting gifts from family and friends though their public Zola registry.

“We’re in the process of renovating a house, so this registry is coming at the perfect time to start fresh together. We put a lot of entertaining and outdoor-focused items on it, and I can’t wait to have people over to grill and hang out,” she told Zola. “We’re also excited about our cash registry item, which we’ve set up as a donation fund to Hope for Haiti to help expand a school in Haiti, where Jozy’s family is from. We started working on this project last spring before the August earthquake caused significant damage and delays, and it’s important to us to bring it to fruition as soon as possible so more children can have access to education.”

If you’re feeling ever so giving in celebration of the couple’s nuptials, check out a few things from the list that we love that just so happen to still be available.

