It’s giving Black love!

Actress Aisha Hinds and her longtime partner Silky Valente got married this past weekend, doing so in an epic way in front of a star-studded guest list on the Isle of Spice — saying “I do” in St. George’s, Grenada. (The star’s parents are both from Grenada.)

The 9-1-1 star got engaged to Valente, who works in health care (and whose last name is actually Walker), in November 2020. She told ESSENCE in 2021, “He completely surprised me.” He popped the question to her on the roof of the Waldorf Astoria in Los Angeles, where years before her career took off, she worked.

“It was great to have a sip of joy in the year 2020 and that moment for me definitely disrupted the narrative of 2020,” she said at the time. “And I’m glad that I can look back at 2020 in a way that has given me even one highlight out of the year.”

To celebrate that joy more than a year and a half later, the couple and their loved ones traveled to Grenada for the nuptials. Ahead of the ceremony and reception on Saturday, Hinds and her bridal party showed out, doing photo and video shoots in gorgeous pieces. They were crafted by Grenadian creatives, from a local one who calls himself the Straw Man. He made straw accessories for the ladies to rock. And Felisha Noel of Fe Noel, who was born in Grenada, curated a custom collection for Hinds and her girls. There was a lot of stunning moments captured on boats, beaches and at sites with plenty of history. It was beautiful!

As for the big day on May 21, it was held at the Silversands Grenada resort and was attended by everyone from Yvonne Orji and Kellee Stewart to Dewanda Wise and husband, fellow actor Alano Miller, and many more.

Check out a few beautiful images captured over the weekend by Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography and film director Oliver Kandyflosse, as well as a few moments from the special day.

All this joy and beauty! Hinds and her love, who have allegedly been together for more than a decade, glowed as they celebrated their love. As the actress told us last year, the two were beyond excited for this next chapter in their story to begin.

“I’ve known him for a long long time so that’s [what] makes it that much sweeter,” she said at the time. “At this stage in your life, when we first got together as kids it was cute to be like, ‘We go together!’ But now we’re at the stage in our life where we want to grow together. That’s where we are and we’re both there at the same time and it’s sweeter than I can even articulate.”