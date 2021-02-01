Loading the player…

Talking to Aisha Hinds the day after Cicely Tyson‘s passing was a bittersweet moment. On one hand, we were both still saddened by the news. On the other, it made the thread connecting Tyson and Hinds all the more clear.

In the same way Tyson opened doors through her art, Hinds, too, is expanding the representation of Black women through her acting. On 9-1-1 she plays the character Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, a lesbian paramedic and the only first responder on the Fox series who is openly gay.

9-1-1: LONE STAR: Special guest star Aisha Hinds in the Hold The Line episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 Fox Media LLC. CR: Jordin Althaus/FOX.

We talked to Hinds about her role and filming during COVID-19 ahead of tonight’s special crossover episode between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1:Lone Star. We also chatted with the 45-year-old Brooklyn Native about a special life development that happened during quarantine: her engagement.

Check out the video above as Hinds gives us the tea on how her longtime partner popped the question, how they’re planning to tie the knot, and why being an aunt is one of the most important roles in her life.