Bridal Bliss: Cindy And Keith's Dreamy North Carolina Nuptials Had Mountain Views — And Only Two Guests

Both marrying for the second time, the couple passed on the 500-guest-count weddings of their past in favor of a truly intimate celebration.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Next time someone asks to set you up on a blind date, you might want to take them up on the offer. You could find love like Cindy and Keith did. Again.

The two became acquainted through her aunt, a real estate agent, in 2021. They were both new to the city of Nashville (technically, she had grown up there but did not live there as an adult until 2020), relocating to the Music City for work. Both had also been married before. Looking for a home to buy in Nashville, Keith was utilizing the services of Cindy’s aunt when she told him about Cindy.

“My aunt called me one day and said she had a new client who was a nice guy, who also worked in healthcare and would be interested in meeting me. I jokingly told her that I would not agree to meet until after the transaction closed, to ensure that I was not part of the sales incentives. However, because the closing was extended several months because of the long wait to get appraisals completed, I agreed to meet before the closing,” Cindy tells ESSENCE.

They would meet up for lunch in July 2021. Keith would admit that he “Google stalked” her before their date, and in the process, ran across a commencement speech she had given. “I quizzed him a bit by asking his favorite part of the speech, and surprisingly he answered with depth and precision—I was definitely impressed,” she says.

As it would turn out, that speech made an even greater impression on Keith than Cindy realized.

“I knew that Cindy was potentially the one when I first heard her 2019 commencement address for Vanderbilt’s business school. I found her energy and her magnetic intellect, not to mention her beautiful smile, drew my interest as someone that I would love the opportunity to get to know personally,” he shares.

Both impressed with one another, they continued to date until they realized, three months after meeting, that they didn’t want to date anyone else. And while a curveball would be thrown their way, with Cindy needing to move from Nashville to Austin for work a month after they became boyfriend and girlfriend, distance couldn’t hamper the love that was growing between them.

“Although we spoke daily, we only saw each other every one to two weeks when I would fly back to the home that I was maintaining in the Nashville area,” she says. “But Keith was so patient and unflappable and being together was always easy.”

After exchanging I love yous, Cindy saying it first in May 2022, Keith reassuring her in July, by October of that same year, he was ready to show her how much he really loved her. He asked for her hand in marriage on the bank of the Seine River in Paris, right across from the Eiffel Tower during what was supposed to be a photo shoot with two of their good friends. Other tourists and locals in the area applauded as the pair officially became engaged in the City of Love.

In the summer of 2023, on July 15, Cindy and Keith married in Asheville, North Carolina at the stunning Biltmore estate with the mountains as their backdrop. Despite all the spacious beauty, the couple said “I do” with only two of their good friends as guests. It couldn’t have been more special.

“We both wanted something small and intimate,” she says. “My first wedding had almost five hundred people and was a complete whirlwind of activities from beginning to end and I wanted a completely different experience.  I wanted to savor every single moment of the process.”

A microwedding in practice, the nuptials were still grand in their display as Cindy and Keith became one. See images from their special day and learn more about their journey finding love later in life in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Venue – Biltmore Weddings

Photography/Videography – Phylicia Willis

Planner – Belle Soiree Events: Tamara Heston

Music (Violin and Harp) – Deans’ Duets

Bridal Gown – Pronovius Austin

Groom’s Suit (Custom) – Andrew Porter Fine Clothiers: Andrew Porter

Groom’s Ring (Custom) – Danielle Diamonds and Co.

Bride’s Rings (Custom) – Minor Jewelry: Jesse Minor Jr.

Makeup – Posh Glam Studio: Aignes Rogan

Bride’s Hair – Salon Mogulz: Tanzy Clark Wright

