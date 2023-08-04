Home

Bridal Bliss: Ashley, Daughter Of R&B Greats Terry Lewis And Karyn White, Wed J.R. In A Star-Studded Celebration Of Love

The wedding and reception was filled with cherry blossoms and a whole host of music legends, some taking the stage to sing the couple into this new chapter.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Love can find you in the most unexpected of places — your DMs, for example.

Although Ashley and J.R. would meet in person for the first time in 2019, they had been social media friends for seven whole years. In that time, J.R., a Hollywood casting director, sought out Ashley’s expertise as a former news anchor for a show he was working on. Ashley, daughter of R&B greats Terry Lewis (of the Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis production team) and Karyn White, of “Superwoman” fame, is a creator and community manager for Pinterest. Once the project was up and running, they still managed to stay connected, doing what people who are friends on social media tend to do, which includes liking each other’s posts and generally rooting for one another from afar.

But that was the extent of what could be between the two for some time, as they were both in relationships. It wasn’t until Ashley was back on the market and made aware of a dating show he was casting that things changed. As it would turn out, J.R. had had something greater in mind for her than a spot on a series looking for Mr. Right. He wanted to be her Mr. Right.

“I slid in his dm to let him know that my relationship had ended and asked if he had any shows for me to audition for at the time,” Ashley recalls. “He responded, ‘You’ll be wifed up in seconds in these streets!'”

Soon after, J.R. decided to call Ashley and ask if he could have the chance to take her out on a date while visiting Atlanta, where she lives, from his native L.A. She obliged him, jokingly sharing that she ate him out of out of house and home while at Chops in Buckhead, much to his excitement.

“As soon as we met in person we immediately hit it off,” she tells ESSENCE. “We ordered steaks, lobsters, lobster mashed potatoes, spinach, basically everything on the menu. I ate my plate, his plate, and any thought of a leftover. You should’ve seen the look on his face. He said, ‘This is what love at first sight looks like.'”

He wasn’t kidding.

“From day one, she was the girl of my dreams,” says J.R. “During our first date, I felt I was having the best conversations with the most incredible woman I had ever met.”

He adds, “The next day, I called my mom and said, ‘I’m going to marry this girl.'”

Two years after that first date, in the fall of 2021, he took the step to actually “marry that girl.” He did so on a stage in front of thousands of people, which he says was all “God’s plan” based on how it came to be.

“I received a call from my friend, Vanzil Burke, owner of Burke Management, who had received a call from our friend, Curtis King, Owner of The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas. Curtis wanted us to visit his annual event, The Riverfront Jazz Festival. I told them that I couldn’t attend because that exact weekend, I was planning on popping the question,” J.R. recalls. “Curtis called and offered his stage during [headliner] Erykah Badu‘s performance. I then called Ashley’s mom and asked her to surprise the audience and her daughter that night by bringing her up on stage so I could propose. If it weren’t for Curtis, Vanzil, and my now mother-in-law being behind the scenes to pull the proposal off, I’d still be at the drawing board.”

Less than two years after that emotional moment, and following the wedding planning struggles that plagued many a couple during the pandemic, Ashley and J.R. triumphantly said “I do” on May 20, 2023. It was a star-studded affair in Long Beach, Calif., with Ashley’s mom performing “Love Saw It,” which is J.R.’s favorite song by her, at the reception. Fellow R&B great Cherrelle also sang the classic “Saturday Love,” and both comedian Luenell and Jerome Benton of the band Morris Day and the Time, who is Terry Lewis’s brother and Ashley’s actual uncle, hosted the follow-up to the ceremony.

And while the famous faces were nice, and the exchanging of vows was beautiful, nothing beat getting to see their families become one as the bride and groom joined together, for life, in love.

“It was amazing seeing everyone come together for the first time and celebrate the beginning of our next chapter,” Ashley says. J.R. agrees.

“This was the first time our two families met, and it was beautiful to see how we all became one big happy family,” he said. “This was the best day of my life thus far.”

Learn more about their love story and how their unforgettable day came together in the latest Bridal Bliss!

Vendors

Photographer: @wanderlustcreatives 

Florist: @villafloraldesign 

Cherry blossom trees: @exoticblossomsbyval

Telephone booth: @event.engineers

Hair: @hairbyjazmeen and @darendacheree_smiff 

Makeup: @missdrini

Venue: @ovationsquare

Cake: @aheartsbakeddesire

Catering: @cateredbyraquel

DJ: @chromequeen

Dress and veil details: @ritavinieris and @thewhitedresscouture 

Groom’s dinner jacket: @tomford 

