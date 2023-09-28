Home

Bridal Bliss: Lori And Che's Destination Wedding In Playa Del Carmen Was A Lavish Celebration And Vacation In One

In addition to the unforgettable event, they had a pre-wedding celebration, after-party, and used their nuptials as a chance for loved ones to experience a much-needed getaway.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

If you see the same good-looking man twice in one week, here’s your sign that he may just be your future husband.

Back in 2018, D.C. resident Lori, co-founder and head of marketing agency Pop’N Creative, had a business meeting scheduled at one of her favorite restaurants in the city. It was a random Tuesday night, and her bed was calling her name. Despite a desire to cancel, she decided to go through with the dinner meeting after all because, more than anything, she was excited about the food — steaks, seafood and pasta at RPM Italian.

While meeting up with her business partner, Che, chef and sommelier, caught her eye. It was brief because she was trying to focus on her business meeting, but he’d quickly made an impression.

Four days later, she was asked by a friend to return to this same restaurant and this time, without hesitation, she said she’d be there. She says that was, again, because of the food, but conveniently, when she walked in, Che was the first person she saw.

“I was taken aback because I remembered him before and he was just as good-looking,” she tells ESSENCE. “I asked Che if he could take some photos of my girlfriend, her mom, and me, and he said, ‘Of course. Weren’t you here earlier this week?’ I sheepishly smiled, secretly elated that he remembered, and simply said, ‘Yes! You’ve got a good memory.'” 

Throughout the rest of the night, Che came around to make sure that Lori and her party were enjoying themselves, even surprising them with a dessert they didn’t order. By the end of the evening, she was hoping he’d come back around and ask for her number, but she couldn’t find him. So, she went outside, prepared to make her way home.

“I went to the valet to wait for my car, still secretly hoping I’d see him, and it was my luck that I saw him contemplating whether to come outside or not…and he did,” she recalls. “He formally introduced himself to me, thanked us for coming, and gave me his card. I happened to tell him that I walked to work that day so I could ‘afford’ the calories from dinner, so when I texted him later that night to say thanks for the hospitality, he responded with, ‘There are a lot of great restaurants in DC worth walking to work for that I’d love to take you to sometime.'”

And thus began the love story of Lori and Che, which took off like a rocket from that text. By 2019 they moved in with one another; on Christmas Eve of 2020, pandemic be damned, they got engaged; and in 2022, they celebrated two major milestones: the arrival of their son James and jumping the broom.

The couple exchanged vows at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in front of the palm trees and Caribbean sea with the eyes of their loved ones (the ones who really love them as Lori jokes) on them. It was a party from the minute Che danced to his place at the altar, through to the end of the night as everyone joyously celebrated their union under twinkling lights, surrounded by gorgeous florals while sipping on speciality cocktails. This is also evident in the gorgeous images from their special day, taken by REEM Photography. Scroll down to learn more about their love story, their road to the altar, and their favorite moments from their wedding celebration in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

