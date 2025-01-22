Black Celebrity Couples Shine At Louis Vuitton Menswear Show During Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jada Paul and Chris Paul attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Lovers love Louis Vuitton!

Paris Fashion Week is in full effect, and as usual, the excitement was high for Pharrell Williams‘s latest runway offerings. The jack of all trades and men’s creative director for the fashion house showcased his Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection, which he teamed up with longtime collaborator Nigo to bring to life (the two co-founded popular streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream footwear in the early aughts). This latest collection brought out various stars in sports, film, music, and more.

We in Team Lifestyle couldn’t help but notice there were several couples, Black ones specifically, that stepped out in style, specifically in LV looks, to see the collection.

One of our faves includes the always sexy pairing of Idris Elba and wife Sabrina. The actor and DJ matched with his model and entrepreneur wife in black, serving looks and leather.

There was also NBA star Chris Paul and wife Jada. This marks the couple’s first Paris Fashion Week appearance, and as you can see, they hit it out of the ballpark. Chris’s San Antonio Spurs teammate and Parisian native Victor Wembanyama was also there for the show, as he’s an ambassador for the fashion house. Chris posted about attending the presentation with his main lady, sharing, “Had an incredible time at the @LouisVuitton show! Grateful to experience such an amazing show in Paris.”

And remember when we told you about all the fine men who were going to be competing at the Paris Olympics last summer? One of them, three-time gold-medaling judoka Teddy Riner, is off the market. The Parisian athlete showed up to the menswear show with his longtime partner Luthna Plocus. They are a gorgeous pair, right?

And this cool couple comprises NBA star Harrison Barnes and his wife, Brittany Johnson. The Sacramento Kings player wed Brittany in 2017 in a star-studded celebration that saw Kyrie Irving as one of his groomsmen. Diggin’ the hat!

We’re often hard-pressed to find this many Black men and women together for a fashion week event, but Pharrell definitely brings the people out. And for the record, one of those people included his own beautiful Black wife, Helen Lasichanh.