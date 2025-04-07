ICYMI: Tolu Coker Announced As LVMH Prize Finalist, The RealReal X FIT’s Upcycling Challenge, And More

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Tolu Coker and Torishéju Dumi have been announced as finalists for this year’s LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. Next, Off-White and AC Milan continue their third annual partnership with an exclusive t-shirt to support the soccer initiative at Success Academy Charter School.

In corporate fashion news, Ramen Ros, current president and CEO of Louis Vuitton China, is moving to Fendi as CEO. Charlotte Coupé, head of Louis Vuitton’s men’s ready-to-wear business unit, starts at Kenzo as CEO.

Tolu Coker And Torishéju Dumi Announced As LVMH Prize Finalists

Last week, the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers announced the eight finalists who will be in the running for this year’s award. According to WWD, 20 shortlisted brands were included for the first time originally from Egypt, Ghana, and Saudi Arabia. The finalists work out of London, Paris, in addition to Milan and Tokyo.

U.K.-based designers include Tolu Coker, Torishéju by Torishéju Dumi, and Steve O Smith. Additional finalists who are based in Paris: Alaimpaul by Alain Paul, All-in by Benjamin Barron and Bror August Vestbø, and Zomer by Danial Aitouganov. The group also includes Soshiotsuki by Soshi Otsuki, who is based in Japan, and Italian designer Francesco Murano.

Each finalist will participate in the final, which will be held at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on September 3.

“As technology and AI reshape industries — not just fashion and luxury — creatives are reacting by embracing artisanal craftsmanship as a way to honor a heritage, show authenticity or celebrate the mastery of the human hand and mind,” shared Delphine Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture.

Off-White™ and AC Milan Expand the Global Impact of their Ongoing Partnership with New T-Shirt

AC Milan and Off-White continue their ongoing partnership with the third annual “I support sport for change” T-shirt, which supports Fondazione Milan, which is set on empowering at-risk children in Harlem, New York City, through football. The project takes place at Success Academy Charter School through their Soccer program. Since 2006, it has allowed students to learn the game of soccer despite their background. AC Milan and Off-White’s backing of the program emphasizes the global change they desire to make.

The Off-White™ “I SUPPORT SPORT FOR CHANGE” t-shirt is available from April 5th, 2025, in men’s and women’s sizes on www.off—white.com, at the Off-White™ Via Verri flagship store in Milan, on store.acmilan.com, and at select AC Milan stores.

The RealReal and FIT Launch Second Student Design & Upcycling Challenge

TheRealReal debuted its second upcycled collaboration with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) aiming to empower students by giving them both the knowledge and resources to design sustainably. This collection reimagines evening wear through the upcycling styles of each student. All 10 looks are available for purchase on therealreal.com and in The RealReal’s Soho Boutique, priced $445-$925; each look is one of-a-kind with sizes ranging from 0-8.

“Fashion is about reinvention, and these students have turned what was once considered unusable into a brand-new piece!” said student Marina Testino in a statement. “Wearing one of their upcycled designs to the Gala is not just a statement—it’s proof that creativity and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

Fendi And Kenzo Have New CEOs

Ramen Ros, current president and CEO of Louis Vuitton China, is moving to Fendi as CEO, according to WWD. Charlotte Coupé, head of Louis Vuitton's men's ready-to-wear business unit, starts at Kenzo as CEO starting May 1st. LVMH is again appointing from within by moving both previous Louis Vuitton executives to lead other houses within the LVMH family. Fendi is in a season of changes following Kim Jones' exit, as artistic director Ramon will be the perfect fit.

LVMH shared the following with WWD: “Ramon’s deep expertise in luxury retail and clienteling, coupled with his passion for product excellence and collaborative leadership, will enable him to elevate the Roman maison to new heights, preserving Fendi’s unique history and commitment to artisanal craftsmanship.”