How To Navigate Workplace Stress Without Quitting 

Getty Images

Watching reels about bubble baths and Pilates doesn’t seem to be enough to ease work stress, ladies. Despite having greater access to wellness content and resources than ever before, job strain remains a struggle for many. Mental Health America (MHA)’s 2024 Mind the Workplace report found that three-quarters of U.S. employees said high levels of work stress negatively affected their sleep. Additionally, three in five reported that work-related stress had an impact on their relationships.

There are various causes of job stress, from heavy workloads to challenging bosses. While social media often romanticizes quitting as a solution, it’s not a feasible option for everyone. Finding a new job can be tough, especially since job hopping has lost some of its appeal since the peak of the Great Resignation in 2022. Back then, it was an employee’s market, with Americans quitting their jobs at unprecedented rates. That has become a thing of the past—data from the Labor Department shows that in 2024, Americans quitting their jobs declined by 22% relative to 2022.

And truth be told, quitting isn’t always the solution, as stressors exist in most workplaces and entrepreneurial ventures. Many people enjoy their jobs but simply need to make adjustments to reduce stress. Here are some expert tips on managing work-related stress in healthy ways—without the need for a resignation letter.

Use Your PTO. All of It.

Americans have more access to PTO than ever, but many still aren’t using it. According to the 2024 Sorbet PTO Report, 62% of Americans didn’t use their PTO in 2023, and 5.5% didn’t take any time off at all. Additionally, women tend to take 10% less PTO than men.

“If you have vacation and sick time, utilize it,” says Chelsea Rose Hampton, a career consultant and CEO of Careers Equipped. “That is what it’s there for. They cannot retaliate against you and say you cannot use that time. Even if you’re not physically sick, maybe you’re mentally tired. So you can use that as a mental health day.”

Take the time off, remembering that you deserve breaks and overworking increases your chances of burnout. To make the most of your time off, try taking PTO days close to company-wide holidays so you have longer stretches to rest. Remember, your value isn’t tied to how many days you spend at work.

Consider Internal Mobility

Internal mobility–when you move vertically or horizontally within a company for new opportunities–could be another way to stay at your job and reduce stress levels. Look for such opportunities within your company and pay close attention to the job description to ensure you aren’t taking on equal or more stressful tasks. In some cases, you may be able to bag a less demanding role with higher pay. Finding these opportunities often requires keeping your ears to the ground and communicating your career goals with decision makers at the company.

There’s also the option of a lateral move within the company, which is when you switch to a new role at the same level and pay as your current position without a promotion or demotion. Although this option may not come with better pay, it may be better for your mental health.

If internal mobility isn’t an option, consider working smarter by focusing on tasks that align with your personal goals. Knowing that the effort you’re putting in brings you closer to your dreams can help reduce stress and make the work feel more purposeful.

Develop Solid Boundaries

As Black women, we often feel we have more to prove in the workplace, and that can result in weak boundaries. Taking on more work than you can handle, bringing work home, holding yourself to an unrealistic standard of continuous excellence, and refusing to delegate can all be ways poor boundaries show up. A low-hanging fruit to start with, if you’re practicing setting boundaries, is refusing to work beyond your official work hours.

“We have to make sure we reclaim our time and our energy,” Hampton says. “Because at the end of the day, they don’t care. They’ll call you in the middle of the night, and if you answer, they’re gonna keep calling.”

Another boundary to consider is not checking work emails after hours, as that can lure you into doing more work or disrupt your peace. Deleting work emails from your phone is a way to help you avoid the temptation.

Boundaries should also extend to work colleagues who are asking for more than you can or want to give. Practice saying no to requests that are beyond your pay grade, work description, and capacity. If you are nervous about the repercussions of setting boundaries, remember that your well-being is more important than a job. While this is an article about finding ways to manage stress without quitting, if your boundaries are constantly disrespected, it may be time to find a new workplace after all.

Find a Safe Ally at Work

Workplace stress doesn’t always stem from an overwhelming workload. Sometimes, it’s driven by challenging people. If you’re dealing with colleagues who undermine you, engage in petty behavior, display microaggressions, or even try to sabotage you, seek out someone you trust to confide in. This could be another colleague, a manager, or someone in a position of power within the company. They can offer guidance on how to navigate these complicated relationships and reduce your stress. The right person may even advocate on your behalf to help address the issues you’re facing. To ensure you can trust them, consider their character, track record in supporting others, and shared values.

Speak With a Therapist

Operating in toxic work environments can lead to workplace trauma. Some common signs include insomnia, difficulty concentrating, hypervigilance, irritability, and fatigue—all of which can contribute to stress. Addressing this trauma, rather than simply job hopping, is one way to reduce workplace stress.

“Jumping from one place to the other does nothing,” says Hampton. “You just carry that trauma with you. You never dealt with it. So go and seek some therapy because it helps you process things and you know what to deal with and how to deal with it.”

She also notes that even if you choose to change jobs, addressing workplace trauma can improve your experience at your next position and help establish healthier boundaries.