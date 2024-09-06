HomeLifestyle

13 Sweet (And Sexy) Photos Of Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Over The Years

Sabrina managed to make one of the world's sexiest men 10 times hotter by being by his side. Check out photos of one of our favorite pairs.
13 Sweet (And Sexy) Photos Of Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Over The Years
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Sabrina Elba has done what some might have thought was the possible. The beauty and entrepreneur somehow managed to make husband Idris Elba even sexier.

While many of the actor’s most ardent fans would say he was already fine as can be, Sabrina’s presence in his life has made him even more appealing. There’s something about watching a Black man be openly in love and committed to his partner (a gorgeous Black woman) that is beautiful, and Idris is that way with his bride. The two not only hit up red carpet events together (and look fabulous while doing so), but they also work together, and play video games together, too.

“We can be in the same house on two different gaming consoles and go at it,” Idris told ESSENCE in 2022 during a joint interview. “We don’t have that much time to do it because Sabrina can play for five to six hours straight. I can too, but less.”

“If I have a new game, I have to finish it,” Sabrina added at the time. “I like to put in the time for a week and them I’m done. I don’t have the whole week but I will dedicate some space and move some time to finish it.”

The two met in 2017 and have been head over heels in love since then. “It was love at first sight,” he said on The View in 2019. “I went out on my only day off; true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party, and there she was. The rest is history.”

The actor and DJ was previously married (to Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard from 1999 to 2003 and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for a short time) and didn’t think it was for him, but Sabrina changed his mind.

“I have been married before, and I famously said I wouldn’t get married again. But I met someone that opened me up,” he said during that same interview. “I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

The Elbas are one of our favorite couples, not only because of their chemistry but also because they look damn good together. Check out some photo proof below.

TOPICS: 