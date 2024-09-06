13 Sweet (And Sexy) Photos Of Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Over The Years

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Sabrina Elba has done what some might have thought was the possible. The beauty and entrepreneur somehow managed to make husband Idris Elba even sexier.

While many of the actor’s most ardent fans would say he was already fine as can be, Sabrina’s presence in his life has made him even more appealing. There’s something about watching a Black man be openly in love and committed to his partner (a gorgeous Black woman) that is beautiful, and Idris is that way with his bride. The two not only hit up red carpet events together (and look fabulous while doing so), but they also work together, and play video games together, too.

“We can be in the same house on two different gaming consoles and go at it,” Idris told ESSENCE in 2022 during a joint interview. “We don’t have that much time to do it because Sabrina can play for five to six hours straight. I can too, but less.”

“If I have a new game, I have to finish it,” Sabrina added at the time. “I like to put in the time for a week and them I’m done. I don’t have the whole week but I will dedicate some space and move some time to finish it.”

The two met in 2017 and have been head over heels in love since then. “It was love at first sight,” he said on The View in 2019. “I went out on my only day off; true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party, and there she was. The rest is history.”

The actor and DJ was previously married (to Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard from 1999 to 2003 and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for a short time) and didn’t think it was for him, but Sabrina changed his mind.

“I have been married before, and I famously said I wouldn’t get married again. But I met someone that opened me up,” he said during that same interview. “I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

The Elbas are one of our favorite couples, not only because of their chemistry but also because they look damn good together. Check out some photo proof below.

01 01 2017 Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba seen at Twentieth Century Fox ‘The Mountain Between Us’ Premiere at theToronto International Film Festival, Toronto, Canada – 10 September 2017 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox)

02 02 2017 LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 09: Idris Elba (L) and Sabrina Dhowre attend Idris Elba’s Christmas Party at Kadie’s Cocktail Bar & Club on December 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

03 03 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Idris Elba (L) and Sabrina Dhowre pose in the winner’s room at The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse on October 11, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

04 04 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 64th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, on November 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

05 05 2019 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowr and Idris Elba attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

06 06 2019 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 02: Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba seen attending Gordon RamsayLucky Cat launch party on September 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

07 07 2022 TOPSHOT – British actor Idris Elba (L) arrives with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba for the screening of the film “Three Thousand Years of Longing” during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

08 08 2022 LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the Christian Louboutin And Sabrina & Idris Elba “Walk A Mile In My Shoes” launch event at The Twenty Two on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin)

09 09 2022 CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the Porte Noire, Chanel and Bentley “Three Thousand Years Of Longing” After Party with Filmnation Entertainment, Metropolitan Filmexport, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and United Artists Releasing, at La Mome Beach on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Brilliant Consulting, INC)

10 10 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba celebrate the launch of their brand S’ABLE Labs at Space NK with a meet and greet at Space NK Westfield on June 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Space NK)

11 11 2024 MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 12: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the Gucci Ancora Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on January 12, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)

12 12 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba pose backstage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)