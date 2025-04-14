HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Coachella, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Anniversary, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Serena Williams And More

From the Emmy season kickoff luncheon to the 2025 Revolve Festival, California was the place to be this week—and all the celebrities were out and about.
By Okla Jones ·

From the sun-soaked desert of Coachella to the streets of New York, Black celebrities were out in full force this week—celebrating milestones, turning up in style, and making power moves coast to coast.

In California, the 8th annual Revolve Festival lit up the first weekend of Coachella with performances from Cardi B, Lil Wayne, and Tyga, plus appearances from Teyana Taylor, Chris Brown, Normani, and more. Not far away in Beverly Hills, NBCUniversal hosted its Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon with a guest list that included Colman Domingo, Meagan Good, Aja Naomi King, and producer Will Packer.

Tennis legend Serena Williams returned to Venice for a special WYN Beauty pop-up, while in New York, Alicia Keys marked the one-year anniversary of her hit Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen with a packed celebration featuring Swizz Beatz, Amy Sherald, and Jordyn Woods. Uptown, Brooklyn Chop House rang in its third anniversary with Mary J. Blige, Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Erick Sermon toasting the moment. Whether serving high fashion, celebrating culture, or uplifting community, this week brought out many of the industry’s biggest and brightest.

Take a look at all the star’s out and about.

