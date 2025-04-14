Star Gazing: Coachella, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Anniversary, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Serena Williams And More

From the sun-soaked desert of Coachella to the streets of New York, Black celebrities were out in full force this week—celebrating milestones, turning up in style, and making power moves coast to coast.

In California, the 8th annual Revolve Festival lit up the first weekend of Coachella with performances from Cardi B, Lil Wayne, and Tyga, plus appearances from Teyana Taylor, Chris Brown, Normani, and more. Not far away in Beverly Hills, NBCUniversal hosted its Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon with a guest list that included Colman Domingo, Meagan Good, Aja Naomi King, and producer Will Packer.

Tennis legend Serena Williams returned to Venice for a special WYN Beauty pop-up, while in New York, Alicia Keys marked the one-year anniversary of her hit Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen with a packed celebration featuring Swizz Beatz, Amy Sherald, and Jordyn Woods. Uptown, Brooklyn Chop House rang in its third anniversary with Mary J. Blige, Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Erick Sermon toasting the moment. Whether serving high fashion, celebrating culture, or uplifting community, this week brought out many of the industry’s biggest and brightest.

Take a look at all the star’s out and about.

Teyana Taylor at Coachella. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Teyana Taylor attends Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve)

Karrueche Tran attends Revolve Festival. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Karrueche Tran attends Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve)

Christina Milian in California. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Christina Milian attends Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve)

The country boy in the Cali sun. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Shaboozey attends Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Revolve)

Jana Craig at Cavallo Ranch. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Jana Craig attends Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Revolve)

Victor Cruz attends Revolve Festival 2025. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Victor Cruz attends Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Revolve)

Leon Thomas loungin’. PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Leon Thomas III is seen with a High Noon during Interscope and Capitol Records Coachella Party 2025 on April 12, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Interscope/Capitol)

D. Wade in black shades. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Dwyane Wade attends Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve)

Lil Wayne performs onstage during Revolve. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Lil Wayne performs onstage during Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve)

DJ Premier at Heineken House. COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: DJ Premier performs onstage at Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11, 2025 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken)

Trina delivers a phenomenal show in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Trina performs during 2025 Grind Pretty Fest Atlanta at Westside Cultural Arts Center on April 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)

MJB hosting Brooklyn Chop House’s 3 Year Anniversary Party. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 11: Mary J. Blige attends the Brooklyn Chop House 3 Year Anniversary Hosted By Mary J. Blige at Brooklyn Chop House on April 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn native showing love. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 11: Fabolous attends the Brooklyn Chop House 3 Year Anniversary Hosted By Mary J. Blige at Brooklyn Chop House on April 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Colman Domingo attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Aja Naomi King in all-white. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Aja Naomi King attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Meagan Good in Beverly Hills. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Meagan Good attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lex Scott Davis poses for the camera. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Lex Scott Davis attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Serena Williams at her WYN Beauty pop-up. VENICE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Serena Williams attends WYN Beauty by Serena Williams Pop-Up powered by Shopify at The Lighthouse Venice on April 11, 2025 in Venice, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WYN Beauty by Serena Williams Powered by Shopify)

wizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and Amy Sherald attend “Hell’s Kitchen” on Broadway first anniversary celebration. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 09: (L-R) Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and Amy Sherald attend “Hell’s Kitchen” on Broadway first anniversary celebration at Shubert Theatre on April 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Sisters celebrating the “Hell’s Kitchen” anniversary. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 09: Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad attend “Hell’s Kitchen” on Broadway first anniversary celebration at Shubert Theatre on April 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Cory Hardrict in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 09: Cory Hardrict attends “Hell’s Kitchen” on Broadway first anniversary celebration at Shubert Theatre on April 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Sherri Shepherd smiles. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 09: Sherri Shepherd attends “Hell’s Kitchen” on Broadway first anniversary celebration at Shubert Theatre on April 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Jordyn Woods stuns in her stylish outfit. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 09: Jordyn Woods attends “Hell’s Kitchen” on Broadway first anniversary celebration at Shubert Theatre on April 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Tank attends “Hell’s Kitchen” First Anniversary Celebration. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 09: Tank attends “Hell’s Kitchen” On Broadway First Anniversary Celebration at Shubert Theatre on April 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Kat Graham in DC. WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: Singer, actress, and Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter Governor Kat Graham at the Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Delroy Lindo attends the London photocall for “Sinners.” LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Delroy Lindo attends the London photocall for “Sinners” at IET London on April 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

The Cooglers. LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the London photocall for “Sinners” at IET London on April 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Wunmi Mosaku and Michael B. Jordan in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Wunmi Mosaku and Michael B. Jordan attend the London photocall for “Sinners” at IET London on April 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Angela Bassett speaks onstage. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Angela Bassett speaks onstage during the Variety Power of Law presented by City National Bank at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on April 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Variety via Getty Images)

Kaytranada performs live in Berlin. BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 12: Haitian musician Kaytranada performs live on stage during a concert at the Velodrom on April 12, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Cardi B at Revolve Festival. Cardi B at Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images)

Cori Murray and Brian Tyree Henry in conversation. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Cori Murray and Brian Tyree Henry attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – “Dope Thief” Screening And Conversation at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on April 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the MISCAST25 Gala. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 07: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends MISCAST25 Gala at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)