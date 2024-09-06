Idris Elba's Style Aged Like Fine Wine

Getty Images

Actor Idris Elba has always been an ESSENCE favorite as his career has skyrocketed over the years. Elba is now 51 years old with a slew of big-screen movies and awards under her belt. We’ve loved him on the big screen in films like Obsessed with Beyoncè as his leading lady to newer projects like Three Thousand Years of Longing. When he’s not on the big screen, he’s in front of large crowds DJing parties into the night.

All while doing so, he’s managed to keep one thing the same: his unique, suave, and simple personal style on and off the red carpet. Often he’s seen in tailored suits designed by the likes of Gucci and in fashionable outfits comprising of leather sneakers, loose jackets, T-shirts, and light sweaters. At the 2016 Met Gala, he channeled that naturally sophisticated energy with his black suit designed by Tom Ford. In the past, he’s been seen in similar dapper suits in black, gray, and deep green hues.

Earlier in his career, his style was unparalleled with accessories like newsboy hats paired with sweaters, jeans, and sleek sneakers. Meanwhile, other casual red carpet and stage looks in his early career included leather jackets, sweater vests, tunics, and bomber jackets. Elba’s the definition of cool and in his fifth decade it seems he only keeps getting cooler. Take a look through these fashion-defining looks from the heartthrob.

01 01 Idris Elba At The Idris Elba At The “Shifters” West End Opening In 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 21: Idris Elba attends the West End opening for “Shifters” at Duke Of York’s Theatre on August 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

02 02 Idris Elba At The “Knuckles” World Premiere In 2024 Idris Elba at the world premiere of “Knuckles” held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Doug Peters/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 Idris Elba At The “Bob Marley: One Love” UK Premiere In 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Idris Elba attends the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at on January 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

04 04 Idris Elba And Sabrina Elba At The 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championship LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 16: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

05 05 Idris Elba And Sabrina Elba At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

06 06 Idris Elba At The Gucci Fall/Winter 2023 Show MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 13: Idris Elba is seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)

07 07 Idris Elba And Sabrina Elba At The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival In 2022 CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba depart the screening of “Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T’Attendre)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

08 08 Idris Elba At The 2021 Fashion Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 29: Idris Elba speaks during a tribute to Virgil Abloh on stage during The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)

09 09 Idris Elba And Sabrina Elba At The 2021 GQ Men Of The Year Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 01: Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 at Tate Modern on September 01, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

10 10 Idris Elba At The Versace Fall/Winter 2019 Show MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Idris Elba attends the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on February 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images )

11 11 Idris Elba And Sabrina Elba At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards In 2019 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

12 12 Idris Elba In London In 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 08: Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba seen attending British Vogue One Year Anniversary Celebration at National Portrait Gallery on November 08, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images)

13 13 Idris Elba At The “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Costume Institute Gala In 2018 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Idris Elba attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

14 14 Idris Elba At The London “Molly’s Game” Premiere In 2017 Idris Elba attending the UK Premiere of Molly’s Game, at Vue West End, Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 6, 2017. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

15 15 Idris Elba At The 2016 MET Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Idris Elba attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

16 16 Idris Elba At Common’s Toast To the Arts In 2016 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actor Idris Elba attends Common’s Toast to the Arts sponsored by Remy Martin at Ysabel on February 26, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Think Common Music, Inc)

17 17 Idris Elba At The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards In 2016 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 30: Actor Idris Elba, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for ‘Beasts of No Nation,’ and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for ‘Luther,’ poses in the press room at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

18 18 Idris Elba In London In 2015 LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 26: Idris Elba seen at Superdry on Regent St to launch his new fashion collection on November 26, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images)

19 19 Idris Elba At The 2015 Toronto International Film Festival TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Actor Idris Elba attends the “Beasts Of No Nation” premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival held at Ryerson Theatre on September 13, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/WireImage)

20 20 Idris Elba At The “The Gunman” World Premiere In 2015 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Idris Elba attends the World Premiere of “The Gunman” at BFI Southbank on February 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

21 21 Idris Elba At The 2012 Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 21: Idris Elba attends the Armani fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2012 on June 21, 2011 in Milan, Italy.on June 21, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

22 22 Idris Elba At The 2011 Vanity Fair Campaign WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Actor Idris Elba attends Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood 2011 celebrating Artists for Peace and Justice presented by Brioni held at Eveleigh on February 22, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

23 23 Idris Elba At The The Rose Lounge New York Kick Off In 2010 Idris Elba attends the Rose Lounge kick off at Ink 48 on June 15, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/FilmMagic)

24 24 Idris Elba At The 2009 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Idris Elba posing in the pressroom for the 2009 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on June 28, 2009. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

25 25 Idris Elba At The Musicology 101 To Benefit VH1’s Save The Music Foundation In 2009 UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – MARCH 16: Actor Idris Elba attends Musicology 101 at the Hard Rock Cafe on March 16, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

26 26 Idris Elba At The Post-Party For AMA Nominee Fabolous In 2007 Idris Elba arrives at the birthday celebration for AMA nominee Fabolous, at the Les Deux on November 18, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

27 27 Idris Elba During 40/40 Club’s One Year Anniversary Event Idris Elba during 40/40 Club Celebrates One Year Anniversary at 40/40 Club in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic)