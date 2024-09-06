HomeFashion

Idris Elba's Style Aged Like Fine Wine

The actor, DJ, and at times fashion icon has always had a unique and suave sense of style. In honor of his birthday, we had to share our favorite looks.
By Kerane Marcellus

Actor Idris Elba has always been an ESSENCE favorite as his career has skyrocketed over the years. Elba is now 51 years old with a slew of big-screen movies and awards under her belt. We’ve loved him on the big screen in films like Obsessed with Beyoncè as his leading lady to newer projects like Three Thousand Years of Longing. When he’s not on the big screen, he’s in front of large crowds DJing parties into the night.

All while doing so, he’s managed to keep one thing the same: his unique, suave, and simple personal style on and off the red carpet. Often he’s seen in tailored suits designed by the likes of Gucci and in fashionable outfits comprising of leather sneakers, loose jackets, T-shirts, and light sweaters. At the 2016 Met Gala, he channeled that naturally sophisticated energy with his black suit designed by Tom Ford. In the past, he’s been seen in similar dapper suits in black, gray, and deep green hues.

Earlier in his career, his style was unparalleled with accessories like newsboy hats paired with sweaters, jeans, and sleek sneakers. Meanwhile, other casual red carpet and stage looks in his early career included leather jackets, sweater vests, tunics, and bomber jackets. Elba’s the definition of cool and in his fifth decade it seems he only keeps getting cooler. Take a look through these fashion-defining looks from the heartthrob.

