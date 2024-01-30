Idris Elba Stars In The Latest Calvin Klein Campaign

Calvin Klein

Idris Elba isn’t technically a model, but his first campaign, with Calvin Klein for their Men’s Spring 2024 collection says otherwise. This is the second installment of the brand’s latest release for the year with Elba styled in outerwear and slim suiting. At 51, Elba still smolders the same for the camera in well-tailored clothing.

The campaign, shot by photographer Mert Alas, follows the British actor and musician around London in a classic trench coat or a sateen bomber jacket in nostalgic black and white images. The actor displays confidence in several poses like sitting in the street wearing a well-fitting blazer and trousers with a T-shirt underneath, pairing his look with shiny leather loafers—simple yet effective. Casually walking down the sidewalk, as if a paparazzi camera came out of nowhere he reached to the camera wearing a lush black long-sleeve top effortlessly tucked into low-rise jeans.

Calvin Klein

In another image, the camera, again, looks as if it catches Elba off guard as he reaches and covers most of the shot but reveals a peek of a sateen bomber jacket and black trousers. Looking into a car window, the Luther actor leans over in a seersucker full zip shirt jacket, a crisp white T-shirt, and navy trousers.

Elba’s inaugural Calvin Klein campaign introduces the actor in elegant and polished clothes. It’s an interesting twist for both the brand and the actor who was People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2018. These premium pieces from the new Men’s Spring collection are brought to life by Elba’s subtle, reserved sensuality.

Shop the Men’s Spring 2024 collection on calvinklein.com. Prices range from $39 to $349. Below take a look at the campaign.

Calvin Klein