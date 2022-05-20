Courtesy of Brand

June is less than two weeks away, which also means the first official day of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month is near. As an annual tradition to partake in the celebratory month, companies of all sizes around the world release special honorary collections and campaigns in support of Pride Month. This year, Calvin Klein is one of the first to release its 2022 Pride Campaign, “This Is Love”.

With the new campaign and collection, Calvin Klein aimed to celebrate chosen families within the LGBTQIA+ community. Calvin Klein tapped John Edmonds to photograph each group with an intimate lens to capture their expression of love. The brilliant cast features team members from LGBTQ youth organization The Trevor Project, actor Justice Smith and his boyfriend, actor Nic Ashe, and the Afrofuturistic arts collective TRIBE.

The “This is Love” collection is made up of a variety of elevated Calvin Klein basics and activewear that feature colors inspired by the Progress Pride Flag. Each item includes a woven label that reveals what each color of the flag represents: black for beauty, brown for power, pink for sex, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, tan for harmony, white for nonbinary, turquoise for magic and blue for serenity.

Aside from Calvin Klein’s annual Pride campaign and collection, the company supports the LGBTIA+ community month outside the month of June — this year, Calvin Klein committed $400,000 in support of nonprofits fighting for LGBTQIA+ equity, advocacy, safety and justice.

Calvin Klein’s “This is Love” collection is available for pre-order on calvinklein.com.