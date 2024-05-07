All The Looks From The 2024 Met Gala 

Getty Images

Happy Met Gala Monday to everyone who celebrates it! On this fashion-filled night, A-list celebrities from various industries gather to showcase their unique interpretation of the 2024 Met Gala theme, “The Garden of Time,” through their fashion choices. The main focus of tonight’s event is florals, and celebrities who have arrived on the green-hued carpet have already debuted their take on the theme with their stunning fashion looks.

Zendaya, a co-host this year, stole the show not once but twice after a five-year hiatus from the Met Gala. For her first carpet look (yes, I said first look), she arrived in an otherworldly blue chiffon one-shoulder gown designed by Maison Margiela Couture. The deep green details signal an earthy, plant-like theme, with faux fruits hanging at her waist, arm, and shoulder. Her veil headpiece features a single thorn-like unpruned flower. For her second carpet look, she arrived on the carpet for round two wearing Galliano for Givenchy SS1996. Image Architect Law Roach inevitably created two fashion moments in one night.

La La Anthony arrived in a black strapless gown by Alexander McQueen from the Fall/Winter 2022 runway collection, layered underneath a black floral lace mock-neck top. Anthony’s mermaid-fit dress also featured a red floral detail down the hemline. To accessorize, she held a diamond-clad rose, a diamond ring on her finger, and dangling diamond earrings. Brooklyn Nets NBA star Ben Simmons stepped on the scene in a distressed black suit by Thom Browne. The suit had a plaid detail at the top and a white flower applique on the side. Underneath, he donned a crisp white button-down and black bow tie. He held a small briefcase with a clock motif at the front and completed his look with circular red-tinted sunglasses and a pair of tie-up loafers.

Actor Colman Domingo, one of the most stylish men out right now wore a cream Willy Chavarria double-breasted suit with a trailing cape and oversized black pants with the most elegant draping. On the suit jacket laid a black lily-shaped applique and in hand, Domingo held white lilies. TV Personality Gayle King arrived in a bright green one-shoulder dress with floral draping at the shoulder and a voluminous waist.

South African pop sensation Tyla arrived in a neutral-toned dress by Balmain that looks as if it is made of sand. The form-fitting gown travels down into a small train while Tyla holds an hourglass bag. Bottoms actress Ayo Ediberi’s floral interpretation feels just right. The textured Loewe gown starts out stark white at the top and descends into an explosion of vibrant flower embroidery. Her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, added a few accessories to her look with the exception of crystal blue drop earrings from Maison Boucheron and a floral pin in her hair.

Donald Glover arrived in a neutral tan suit with a brown button-down and tie layered underneath. He paired his look with black glossy shoes. Supermodel Alton Mason wore a black and white suit with his bow tie and button-down undone. Layered over the suit was a quilted tweed coat by Thom Browne, and for his shoes, a pair of platform black and white boots with a blue and red stripe.

Red carpet darling Taylor Russell arrived in a neutral and cream-colored gown with a leg slit. The top of her dress mimicked the wood of a tree with flowers carved into it. Olympian Serena Williams stunned in a gold-shining one-shoulder gown by Balenciaga. She added a pair of black gloves with a gold and diamond watch and a diamond ring over them. Williams also added floral-shaped earrings and a floral-shaped hairpins to accessorize and stay on theme. Her black pointed-toe shoes and black sheer tights completed her glamorous look seamlessly.

Actress and vocalist Cynthia Erivo wore a Thom Browne black suit with pink petals and black beading adorned all over it. Her blazer was cropped with a black tie and white button-down layered underneath, while her accessories for the special night were diamond earrings with a blue gem dangling and a pink handbag with gold accents. Actress and director Lena Waithe opted for a black leather three-piece look by Etro with floral embroidery throughout her look.

Multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer arrived in a sparkling long-sleeved sequined gown. Parts of the dress look intentionally distressed with raw finishes at each “tear.” Palmer accessorized lightly with diamond circular earrings. Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph stepped onto the green carpet in a denim off-the-shoulder dress by GAP by Zac Posen. The hemline of the frock looked like a semblance of florals.

Rapper Lil’ Nas X wore a white crystal-adorned suit by Luar with detachable button details throughout, while legendary actress Queen Latifah wore a black sequined gown by Thom Browne. The top of the dress featured a floral sequin applique female MC and a with stems heading down it. Her black shawl over her dress featured black and white frill trimming.

TikTok’s Wisdom Kaye and singer Teyana Taylor opted for an all-red look. Kaye wore a coat by Robert Wun with pleated sleeves and a rose applique and a hat with burn holes that matched the coat’s hemline. Taylor’s sweetheart neckline gown was cinched at the waist gracefully, and floral blooming rose appliques were throughout the top and mid-section of the dress. The rest of her gown fell behind her in a velvet train.

Actress Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwayne Wade showed up looking dapper. Union wore a green ombre-effect dress with scale-like detailing. To give her dress a full moment, she added a pair of droplet diamond earrings. Wade also added a splash of color, wearing a lavender suit with no lapels. He wore a white V-neck layered underneath and added a dangling jewel along his jacket. Actress Kerry Washington wore a purple velvet plunging neckline dress with rich light and dark purple appliques cascading down the train of her dress.

Keep scrolling to see all the incredible floral-inspired looks from the 2024 Met Gala.

