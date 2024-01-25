Gayle King On Wanting To Be With A Black Man And Why Dating Is 'Difficult' For Her

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

We know a lot about the work Gayle King does but not so much about her love life. The 69-year-old journalist and TV personality offered some rare insight on her romantic experiences during a recent interview with popular podcast The Pivot. King shared details on her dating life and was sure to express her love for Black men during the chat. The topic was broached when she was asked if it’s difficult for her to date.

“What’s difficult is that people say, ‘Oh, you’re so intimidating,’” King said. “Somebody said to me once, ‘Gayle, look at your shoes…look at your bag, look at your coat. You’re friends with Oprah. A guy looks at that and says, “I can’t compete with that.” But my thing is, it’s not a matter of competing. You want somebody who has a sense of humor, who’s very secure, who’s not intimidated by whatever all of this is, that just sees you for you,” she added.

The journalist then went into what her type is. The guy being Black was on the list, because of course, Black men are bomb.

“In answer to your question, is it difficult to date, I think so because I really am attracted to men of color. I just am,” she said. “I love how a Black man says motherf—king baby. Nobody says it like y’all. … It’s just the way that it’s said. I don’t even know how to explain it to you,” she said between laughter. “I love how they say, ‘Hey, baby’ … and then how they say motherf—ker. It can be a term of endearment or it can be, ‘I’m really pissed.’ But there’s something about how a Black man says it. I’m attracted to that.”

She added, “Sometimes a well-delivered curse word is very intelligent to me.” That said, King doesn’t want a man who curses like a pirate. What she does want, as mentioned, is intelligence.

In addition, she said a sense of humor, kindness, someone who can “do both,” meaning they can go to both the backyard barbecue and White House, and the use of proper grammar were also at the top of her list.

We have only ever seen King in a public committed relationship with one man – her ex-husband, Connecticut assistant attorney William Bumpus. Their union ended in 1993 after 11 years and it didn’t end well, with King accusing her ex of infidelity. However, two children came out of their marriage; their daughter Kirby and son Will.