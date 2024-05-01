Cynthia Erivo Isn’t Playing Fair In Her Latest Red Carpet Moment

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Cynthia Erivo arrived at the 49th Chaplin Award Gala in a striking Issey Miyake number. Her latest look further proves that Erivo has been annihilating the red carpets she’s been hitting recently ahead of her latest film, Wicked. In the film, she will star as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West. Erivo’s elegant ensemble she sported is courtesy of her stylist the ultra-skilled Jason Bolden. The multi-hued moment was a step further than smart, it was also sleek.

Issey Miyake’s pieces allude to the idea of knits and cotton pieces flowing effortlessly on one’s body. The proportions of these garments often also create compelling looks–on a red carpet it is a bit different than gowns or leaning into trendy aesthetics. Erivo showing up to the Chaplin Award Gala in a frock with lined ridges throughout that falls to her ankles was a sophisticated choice. Frankly, what’s most compelling about this entire piece is the crossover neck–it’s a bold design decision that is striking on Erivo. Black pumps and a stack of silver bangles add a hint of further sophistication to this look. Additionally, a few silver rings and experimental hoop earrings also complement the entire outfit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Cynthia Erivo attends the 49th Chaplin Award Honoring Jeff Bridges at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As the months have gone by this year, Erivo’s stylist Jason Bolden has been executing edgy looks for the actress. Earlier last month, she wore a sensual Atelier Versace in a bold kelly green hue with a sequined skirt. A pair of knee-high boots was one of the highlights of this look which she was spotted in at Cinemacon. Back in March, she arrived at the Oscars in a decadent dark green Louis Vuitton number. Rows of ruffles and excellent creases were built into this gown which created a breathtaking fashion moment.

With Bolden in tow, Erivo is leaning into what we might call one of her most stylish chapters. Last night’s look signifies that notion. We’ll continue tuning in for these stellar looks. Wicked hits theaters on November 27, 2024.