The Inspiration Behind The Heatless Hair Look At Willy Chavarria’s SS24 Show

Willy Chavarria presented his SS24 collection at the Woolworth Building for New York Fashion Week. And, mirroring this sculptural skyscraper were the structural blazers and shapely, textured hair looks, by lead stylist Joey George.

“The look is all about this really cool zoot suit and 1940s-inspired hair,” says George. His approach was visual and intuitive, leading to all models receiving a slightly different shape. “It just depended on how the hair fell into the models’ faces,” he adds. Additionally, each style required no heat and just a little help from Kevin Murphy products, such as the Volumizing Powder.

Model on the runway at the Willy Chavarria Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Woolworth Building on September 13, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

To tie everything together, makeup artist Marco Castro was inspired by the Amazon and “wanted something that mirrored the lushness of nature and vitality of the jungle,” he explains of why he opted for dewy skin. Additionally, the eye look represents how people spend so much time in the digital world. That said, “we made the eyes look tired and dark.” To achieve this, Castro used a blend of brown and black cream shadows.

All in all, perhaps the show’s beauty looks serve as a reminder of the power we hold to shapeshift. Not only can our hair be molded into any style we want, we can also unplug and tap into nature and human connection any time we need to as well.