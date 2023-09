Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 1

Darrel Hunter

Day one of New York Fashion Week began with the best street style looks on top of glamorous shows like Christian Siriano’s balletcore runway and an HBCU alumni runway showcasing these incredibly talented designers’ skills. From the runway shows to the Theophilio party to kick off the week, the street style looks were unforgettable. Shot by talented fashion photographer Darrel Hunter, these looks were full of color. The streets were filled with layered dresses over pants, monochromatic ensembles, and avant-garde silhouettes.

Elevated basics and classic standard jeans and a tank were all in the mix too, and a growing trend of blurred floral prints. Take a look below for some outfit inspiration.

