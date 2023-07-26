Getty Images

New York Fashion Week has finally come back around and this season is full of incredibly talented designers, emerging and established. The anticipation to root for everybody Black, as Issa Rae says, is up on us. Black designers are truly the backbone of the fashion industry. Their ability to continuously create pieces that inspire while simultaneously battling blatant discrimination within the fashion industry is nothing short of resilient. It’s important to know and support these names, faces, and what they stand for. Each of these designer’s brand ethoses are rooted in Blackness in one way or another. From sustainability to making bold statements, standing for the greater good is what the are about.

The CFDA just announced its New York Fashion Week calendar for this season and the amount of Black designers is truly a testament to their tenacity in this industry. Just a few years ago, supporting Black businesses and designers was seemingly everyone’s number one goal, but as time went on it was apparent that trend had died. Here at ESSENCE, supporting Black designers is all day, everyday.

Here’s everyone Black that we’re rooting for this fashion week season below.

Agbobly

Bed On Water

Frederick Anderson

Head of State

Laquan Smith

Sami Miró Vintage

Sergio Hudson

Studio 189

Sukeina

Theophilio

Who Decides War