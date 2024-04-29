Zendaya And Law Roach Have Launched 'Challengers' Magazine

Getty Images

If you thought Zendaya and Law Roach’s “Challengers” press looks on the red carpet and during TV and panel appearances were excellent, just know it gets better. The actress and image architect have launched Challengers Magazine. The new publication’s cover star? Tashi Duncan, the main character in Challengers, the new Zendaya-starring film.

The headline reads “Taschi Talks Fashion.” On the cover Zendaya wears a champagne gown designed by Annie Ibiza, Christian Louboutin pumps in the same shade, and jewelry pieces by Bulgari. Each image in the new “magazine” was shot by photographer and director Anthony Prince Leslie. In another image, she dons a sequined lime green dress designed by Hui while the next dress, a spaghetti strap square neckline frock is by Erdem.

These looks were all styled by the one and only Law Roach who is also Challengers Magazine’s global fashion director. The next look Roach styled her in was another stunning green dress by Mugler while her Cinderella blue gown on the next page is by Vivienne Westwood. The next page focused more on Taschi’s thoughts with the quote: “If you think that tennis is about expressing yourself and doing your thing, then you don’t know what it is.” Besides that quote, the actress wore a Meruert Tolegen skirt set with a vintage turquoise necklace by Bulgari.

In her second to last outfit of the inaugural issue, Zendaya wore a patterned set by Anna Sui. The dark green printed skirt and cardigan with the matching vest and socks worked seamlessly with the same Louboutin pumps from the first few looks. Her last outfit was a culmination of the tennis core trend. In the final shots, she wore a Longchamp bomber jacket with biker shorts paired with Louboutins.

Roach’s ingenious ability to create compelling packaging has led to the most stylish press run of 2024. This film’s fashion rollout has been divine to watch. From the aesthetically pleasing looks filled with lime green hues to the custom J.W. Anderson tennis-inspired looks, each facet has been admirable. And now with this new magazine which markets the actress in character, the film’s success is surely on the horizon.