Zendaya's 'Challengers' Press Tour Looks Are Serving Old Hollywood Glamour

Zendaya’s upcoming film Challengers has warranted a slew of attention based on her recent press tour looks. Celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach may be retired, but for Zendaya he’s never far from reach. He has a unique ability of creating exciting fashion moments for the renowned actress. For her latest film’s rollout, he executed exceptional looks.

From the red carpet to panel events, Zendaya’s outfits have never missed. Remember her archival Mugler robot suit for her Dune 2 premiere? She and Roach have a special synergy that has elevated her from teen star to red carpet darling over the span of her career. Her most recent press moments are proof of this notion.

For key appearances, the actress has entrusted Roach to style her in looks mainly designed by Louis Vuitton, Loewe, and Marc Jacobs. JW Anderson is the costume designer of the anticipated film, so it’s fitting that a few custom Loewe press looks have been a part of Zendaya’s global press tour. Her sparkling green plunge neckline gown by Loewe gave us a taste of what the rest of the press run looks had to offer.

Zendaya’s most recent look was a custom white strapless Louis Vuitton gown with a sheer tulle layered train and a crossover belt at the waist. In Italy, her most tennis-inspired look thus far consisted of a custom Loewe plunge neckline minidress. The sporty influences are in details like the black stripes on the waist and at the V-neck and the pleated hemline. Her shoes, also designed by Loewe, stole the show. The pointed-toe white pumps featured a bright green tennis ball at the heel.

Another look that has stayed on our minds is her green and white checkered look from Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2013 runway collection by Marc Jacobs. Roach styled her very similarly to the runway look with her hair even styled with a white headband. The long-sleeved button-down was paired with a pleated skirt that peaked underneath paired with white pointed-toe heels. Keeping the theme of green alive for her Paris press run, Roach styled Zendaya in a matching set from Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 1999 collection. To accessorize, she wore minimal jewelry by Bvlgari and a pair of chrome silver strappy heels.

Keep scrolling to look through these tennis-inspired looks from Zendaya’s Challengers press tour.

