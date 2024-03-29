Essence Fashion Digest: Zendaya Wears Loewe, Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2024 Campaign, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments we had to highlight. Starting off with actress Zendaya in a head-turning plunging neckline Loewe gown for a premiere event in Sydney, Australia. Influencer Karen Blanchard wore an all-white outfit from Nanushka at the brand’s event. Elseswhere, Balenciaga recently revealed a new Spring/Summer 2024 campaign with men’s and women’s looks that touch on a few different aesthetics, but ultimately stay true to the Balenciaga DNA.

Next, Louis Vuitton has unveiled its newest custom trunk for the Paris 2024 Olympics that will hold the medals and Olympic torch. Expect a classic Damier pattern and LV monogram. Additionally, H&M Group has decided to look into gaining more sustainability credentials. Many fast fashion brands have ventured into some form of recycling and it appears H&M Group is next. Lastly, Vestiaire Collective has launched a new shopping platform called “The Archive Room,” the perfect experience for a vintage lover.

Zendaya Stuns In Loewe

For her Challengers film premiere in Sydney, Australia, Zendaya wore a Loewe gown styled by Law Roach. The dress featured a plunging neckline with a cinched waist and a few abstract shapes in black on the front of the dress. She wore matching seafoam green pointed-toe heels that were revealed by her dress’ thigh slit. Her hair was worn in an up-do with no neck jewelry strategically placed, but a pair of dangling earrings, designed by Bvlgari, were seen on the actress.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 26: Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of “Challengers” at the State Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

Influencer Karen Blanchard Wears Nanushka

At a glamorous brand event thrown by Nanushka, influencer Karen Blanchard, also known as KarenBritChick on Instagram and YouTube, wore an all-white outfit. The event was located at the brand’s New York City flagship. Her look consisted of a strapless dress with a flared hemline and an extra cropped collared button-down. The sleeves were slightly rounded and the top was worn unbuttoned. To accessorize, she held a woven bag in tan and wore a pair of white pointed-toe, buckle-detailed shoes.

BFA.com/Sansho Scott

Balenciaga Unveils Its Spring/Summer 2024 Campaign

Balenciaga has revealed a new campaign for its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The images are shot by photographer Jitka Hanzlová in portrait style and stars the close friends and family of Demna such as his mother Ella, and his husband, the musician BFRND. The collection itself features leather jackets, stylish oversized sweatpants, bomber jackets, graphic hoodies, two-toned pants, long gingham printed and black leather coats, slouchy bags, chunky sneakers, black duffle bags, two-toned trend coats, and regal floral dresses. The collection’s diverse amount of pieces makes us wonder what Demna will be up to next.

Louis Vuitton Reveals Olympic Trunk

The beloved French brand has unveiled a custom trunk designed just for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The trunk will open from the top to reveal the Olympic torch and store the Olympic medals inside. The public will be able to view it on May 8 when the Olympic torch is officially moved from Marseille in the South of France to Paris.

“We are honored and extremely proud to be part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the mission of packing and presenting the defining symbols of Olympism and Paralympism,” said chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, Pietro Beccari, in a statement to WWD.

H&M Aims To Center Recycled Materials

H&M Group is venturing into more of the sustainability territory. The brand is looking to do so to be more appealing to customers and has already reached an 85 percent recycled material goal in 2023. They aim to reach 100 percent of that goal in 2023, according to WWD. The brand has been working with designer Heron Preston on its circularity project by recycling people’s clothing donations for new collections. The brand has even signed a $600 million offtake agreement for recycled polyester for the next seven years.