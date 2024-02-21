Louis Vuitton Reveals Its Latest Collection Designed By Tyler, The Creator

Louis Vuitton

Tyler, the Creator was announced as the designer for the latest Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2024 capsule collection. This is a full circle moment for the rapper who is a close friend and collaborator with the brand’s men’s creative director Pharrell Williams. Tyler’s preppy style has steamed full force ahead into this new collection. The artist’s affinity for pastel hues is seen in a hand-drawn Graggy Monogram on multiple pieces.

Tyler is a world-builder and this is seen throughout his career with his preppy yet modern and sophisticated style. With grit, he’s also authentically shaped his brands and thrived as a creative and rapper simultaneously. His imaginative inclinations all blend into each other often. In this new collection, we get to see Louis Vuitton and the LVERS community from his lens with masterful marrying of Tyler’s world. Transitional pieces such as a chocolate down jacket, a vanilla windbreaker, a denim jacket and pant set, and denim dungarees are some of the strongest pieces we spot in the newly released campaign.

“Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we’ve always connected on music and design. This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it’s a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives,” said Williams. “There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces and it’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection,” Williams added.

Other silhouettes that would be seen on Tyler out and about include a custard raincoat and a chocolate brown and cream leather varsity jacket with a blooming logo. There’s also a blue collegiate-style V-neck knitwear and a jacquard logo luxe cardigan. More pieces designed by Tyler include a pink fair isle vest, chino pants in rich browns and creams, as well as shorts with pleating, and golf-inspired pieces: a reversible windbreaker, an anorak, and a zip-up cardigan.

“My main focus was making things I would wear all the time. I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me,” Tyler, the Creator shares in a statement. “The chessboard is one of the greatest things I’ve made and is definitely my favorite thing from the collection. The team was great to work with, it kinda felt like ‘Big’ with Tom Hanks. [Pharrell] has always left a door open for me, but I still can’t believe this one.”

A green-grass Damier pattern is featured on bag silhouettes like a mini crossbody golf bag and a Sac Golf bag. The Craggy Monogram appears again on whimsical accessories and items such as chocolate and vanilla-hued belts and bag icons like a Sac Chien dog and a special edition Courrier Lozine 110 trunk, an éclair-shaped pouch, and a travel chess board with hand-sketched chess pieces by Tyler.

Both Tyler and Pharrell are style connoisseurs and music titans. The way that they navigate collaborative efforts is seamless in execution, just like this collection. It’s fantastical with a sufficient amount of child-like wonder. The colors, silhouettes, and modern approach with respect to the long-standing aesthetics of the French fashion house are intentionally designed to live in Tyler’s world as we live in it for a moment.