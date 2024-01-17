Everything You Missed At Pharrell Williams And Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2024 Show

Getty Images

Streetwear savant Pharrell Williams has created magic at Louis Vuitton for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection. Aside from injecting his innate coolness into each model that went down the runway in Paris, Williams and his team conjured a fantastic presentation. This range was a departure from the last collection, it provided a deep dive into America’s Western culture. Think luxurious cowboy hats and timeless pieces such as utilitarian denim and yoked shirts. Since Williams never relies on one source of inspiration there felt very him. Since he’s originally from rural Virginia, he exemplified this with decadent ranch coats and extravagant cowboy boots.

Overhauling Louis Vuitton and shifting it into an unrecognizable brand isn’t the modus operandi of Pharrell, the newly appointed men’s artistic director. Instead, he’s still contorting the house into its most exciting chapter yet. To do so, he’s also breathing life into Louis Vuitton’s accessories, aside from the ultra-large carry-alls, this season’s statement-makers came down the runway in interesting variations. There was one weekender that featured multi-colored fur–we also immediately were drawn to a pair of cowboy boots emblazoned with “TEXAS LV LOUIS VUITTON.”

Fashion is an industry that relies heavily on memorable style moments at presentations. There usually has to be a je nais sais quo associated with a show for it to be deemed successful. But, with this new chapter for Louis Vuitton, Williams is stepping beyond wanting one style moment to transfix attendees. Out of the 81 looks that were presented, the majority of them were distinct. This speaks to the imagination and background of the men’s artistic director and the prowess he’s diligently built up throughout his entire creative career.

Below take a quick look at what stood out to most at Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection.

What was ESSENCE.com’s favorite part of the show?

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The opening look for the presentation set a tone that what was to follow would be strong. The look included a stunning white fur coat with an embroidered pair of flowers worn with a yoked shirt with turquoise buttons. The light wash denim pants worn with this look paired perfectly with the fur footwear. The LV monogram bag in a bright blue was fitting too.

What were the staple looks?

Getty Images

Another significant look that we enjoyed included one that featured a white collared shirt, denim worn with chaps, and a black leather cowboy hat. This one felt like a modern Western cowboy. An additional one we were drawn to consisted of a suede blazer paired with a denim collared shirt and matching bottoms. There was also a yellow cardigan with pearl buttons outfit worn with dark denim jeans and a tan cowboy hat; this one felt effortless.

What were the accessories like?

Francois Durand/Getty Images

There was an assortment of LV monogrammed handbags, there were also impressive trunks and we also spotted over-the-shoulder carry-alls. For footwear, we noticed the teased Louis Vuitton X Timberland boots, leather cowboy boots, and fur boots inspired by the fur on cows. Belts that consisted of metals and turquoise were also a part of the collection.

Who was at the show?

Attendees included Venus Williams, Chanel Iman, Gunna, Lil Yachty and more. Pusha T also walked in the show.