This weekend in fashion had some moments that enraptured us. First up, Harlem’s Fashion Row and ICON360 have announced the launch of the 360 Fashion Scholarship in partnership with Nordstrom. The scholarship is open to HBCU sophomores or juniors interested in a career in fashion. This empowering opportunity is Brandice Daniels’ newest scholarship dedicated to addressing the disparities that hinder diverse talent from thriving.

Next, Pharrell Williams has teased a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Timberland. The classic boot is getting an upgrade with a monogram print on the tongue of the shoe. Would you consider this a “quiet luxury” piece? It’s a great crossover between streetwear and luxury.

Jerry Lorenzo has revealed Fear Of God’s Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection. The signature monochrome color palette tied the collection together beautifully. Pieces like oversized trousers, buttery leather jackets, and fur coats were part of the collection.

Sotheby’s and the CFDA have launched the “Defining American Style” auction curated by Thom Browne. The selection is made of pieces that will benefit the CFDA Foundation. The auction is set to run on January 23 a few weeks before New York Fashion Week.

Lastly, Chanel has announced its Cruise 2025 runway show location: Marseille, France. The collection will be shown on May 2, and it will follow the French fashion house’s signature designs.

If you’d like to stay up-to-date on all things fashion, keep scrolling.

Harlem’s Fashion Row Announces ICON360 Scholarship

If you know a fashion student looking for a scholarship, Harlem’s Fashion Row has announced the launch of its 360 Fashion Scholarship in partnership with Nordstrom. Sophomores and juniors studying fashion, journalism, public relations, finance, marketing, and so on will have the chance to apply. Five students will have the chance to win one of five scholarships for the 2024/2025 academic school year.

Head to hfr360.com to apply. Applications close on March 15 at 11:59 PM EST. You can email scholarships@hfricon360.com for questions or assistance completing your application.

Pharrell Teases Louis Vuitton And Timberland Collaboration



Another collaboration has been teased, this time it’s between Louis Vuitton and Timberland. The classic boot we all know and love is reimagined with a monogrammed tongue flap. The rest of the shoe is in the same silhouette and design which creates a “quiet luxury” feel to it. We anticipate that the shoes will be a part of Pharrell’s third Louis Vuitton show slated to take place later today in Paris.

Fear Of God Releases Its Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Collection

Shown during Milan Fashion Week Men’s, the Fear Of God Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection has arrived. The pieces are structured from long wool coats, fur jackets, and soft leather outerwear. Suiting and minimal silhouettes filled the luxe collection. Monochromatic colors like gray, cream, and beige made the collection feel chic.

Fear Of God’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection is available now on fearofgod.com.

Sotheby’s And CFDA Launch “Defining American Style” Auction

Curated by the CFDA’s chairman Thom Brown, the “Defining American Style” auction from Sotheby’s and the CFDA is going live on January 23. The exhibition is open to the public until January 19 and is filled with 37 pieces of fashion that represent American style from designers like Tom Ford, Diane von Furstenberg, Ralph Lauren, and Carolina Herrera. Pieces like Norma Kamali’s red Statue of Liberty Centennial dress from 1986, Thom Browne’s White Unicorn Chesterfield wedding dress from 2018, and a Stephen Burrows Pink Silk Top from 1970 are currently on display.

Chanel To Show Next Cruise Collection In Marseille

French fashion brand Chanel has announced its Cruise 2025 show will be presented in Marseille, France on May 2. According to WWD, this announcement suggests that Chanel is looking to appease a younger demographic. Its last resort show took place in Los Angeles. Chanel’s event will “celebrate the energy and cultural vitality that make it one of the most effervescent places on the Mediterranean coast,” the brand shared in a statement with WWD.