Fear Of God Announces First Fashion Show

Getty

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God has surprisingly never had a fashion show. The brand, founded in 2013, has had a strong brand identity in its intersection of streetwear and luxury. In a save-the-date, Lorenzo announced that a runway show will be held later next month. This is another fashion show to happen outside of the usual Fashion Week calendar. Usually, when brands do this, there are many more eyes on them. The brand’s success without fashion shows, however, has been exponential over the past 10 years.

With this 10-year anniversary, what better way to celebrate a milestone than with another milestone? This will be the Hollywood Bowl’s first runway event with just one designer. Over the years, when Lorenzo has released any collections, it’s been through lookbooks, teasers, and short films. The brand’s Essentials streetwear line has garnered a huge fanbase and thus made Fear Of God, as a whole, more visible to the shopper.

We all remember Zendaya’s full Fear Of God suit. We’re expecting to see looks similar to that throughline, as the brand is known for clean lines, chic silhouettes, and muted and earthy tones. The Cali brand’s show is also happening in tandem with the Coachella festival, so there might be something there.

While we await the details of this show or what else it may entail, Lorenzo should be proud of the 10 years he’s put into his brand/baby.