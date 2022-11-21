Brandice Daniel Launches Black and LatinX Designer Platform HFR & Co.

Harlem Fashion Row founder Brandice Daniel built one of the most notable fashion agencies in the U.S. Founded in 2007, Daniel has only expanded her firm even more. Fifteen years later, she’s building another space for Black and Brown designers — HFR & Co., an accessible online directory for shoppers to find emerging designers to support. In partnership with Bloomingdales, Shopbob, Macy’s, and more, the platform makes it easier than ever to find designers of color to support. Bloomingdales recently had a survey that concluded that a quarter of Black American shoppers support Black-owned brands monetarily very often.

The platform features menswear, women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and children’s clothing. The chief officer has been in support of being a liaison between retailers and Black and brown designers, and with this platform in place, it’s changing the narrative of not being able to find these designers as they are more accessible than ever. Brands like Wales Bonner and A-Cold-Wall, among newer names like Gogo Atkins and Just Don, are on the list of designers on the curated platform.

“I want to build a community to increase awareness of emerging designers of color and to make it easier for consumers to find and support them. I am very thankful for the support of Macy’s, Bloomingdales, and Shopbop in making this possible. As time progresses, I hope that other retailers will come on board,” says Daniel, the founder. She’s been at the pinnacle of many design careers and is only going to continue to bring these new names to the forefront.

See what the platform currently has to offer here, and keep your eyes peeled for more, as there are plans to add more.