Everything You Missed At Pharrell And Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2024 Collection

Louis Vuitton

We would’ve loved to be a fly on the wall for Pharrell’s latest creative venture, the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 runway show. Presented in Hong Kong on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, the experience looked like an immersive one for showgoers. Since this was the brand’s first-ever men’s collection presented in Hong Kong, it provided a significant moment for Pharrell to show the world what he resonates with most. Since he’s from Virginia Beach, Virginia he inherently leaned on the beachy elements of his hometown heavily. But, he also was heavily influenced by the notion of businessmen in Hong Kong who’ve decided to go on a trip to Hawaii–while on their trip their prompted to go back home for a meeting.

What came from these core inspirations was a lineup of vibrant looks with floral patterns and suiting that felt as if they were equipped for resorts. The presentation also featured oversized leather bags for traveling and berets which were a nod to Louis Vuitton’s Parisian roots. When speaking to Hypebeast, Pharrell shared that he played around with two archetypes for the range: a sailor archetype and a dandy on vacation. To accomplish the former, he showcased tailored suits that might have been uniform-inspired in different hues like white, and black, and there was also a striped variation in white and salmon. For the latter, he hyper-focused on patterned, playful sets and separates that felt like what men would wear on a day cruise or a tropical vacation.

Aligning with Pharrell, a savant who enjoys color, patterns, and vibrant accessories was a smart choice for Louis Vuitton. The brand’s men’s division is shifting and contorting–and this presentation is proof of that even with two shows down. Despite that, there are large shoes to fill left behind the titan Virgil Abloh who previously held the same role Pharrell sits at (men’s creative director). So we will be sitting tight as we experience the reimagination of house codes and what boundless creativity looks like from the multi-hyphenate.

Below take a quick look at what stood out to most at Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection.

What was ESSENCE.com’s favorite part of the show?

The debut of a 3-D printed, German-made shoe, the Cobra was an interesting addition to the presentation. Made of a soft mesh texture, the shoe features Louis Vuitton’s monogram flower logo. It was seen on the runway in both black and white iterations.

What were the staple looks?

One look in particular that stood out was an oversized leather blazer styled with a pair of enlarged trousers made of the same supple texture as the outerwear piece. This pushes forward the notion that one can wear whatever they feel comfortable when vacationing or heading to work. Another that felt meaningful was a denim two-piece suit created in a blue hue that felt modern. This set was worn with an enlarged weekender bag, a black beret, and aviator glasses.

There was also an outfit which was made up of a shirt, a long-sleeved silk overshirt, and a pair of shorts that flowed quite well. These pieces were created with a brilliant oceanside scene emblazoned onto them. What made this look work were brown leather sandals and a pink patterned fanny pack.

What were the accessories like?

In terms of footwear, there were loafers, closed-toe hook sandals, and leather utilitarian boots nearly up to one model’s knee. There were also a few oversized, logo tote bags–since the collection skewed into the arena of resort wear, there were also some bags that could serve as weekenders in lush leather variations. Jewelry was kept pretty minimal, and some necklaces worn looked like the hand-beaded jewelry found on beaches in countries like Jamaica.

Who was in attendance?

Attendees included Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, Swae Lee, and skateboarder Tyshawn Jones. There was also an assortment of global superstars who are based in South Korea, China, Japan, and more.

Was Pharrell involved in the music for the show?

Yes. “Airplane Tickets” and “Airplane Tickets (Ukulele version)” by Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, and Rauw Alejandro were a part of the show. The arrangement and additional production were by Thomas Roussel. “Hong Kong Night” composed and produced by Thomas Roussel was also a part of the presentation.